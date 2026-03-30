UBRIGENE BIOSCIENCES INC: uBriGene and Cellinfinity BIO Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance In Vivo CAR-T Therapies

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / uBriGene Biosciences, a leading global CDMO specializing in lentiviral vector manufacturing and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) development, today announced a strategic partnership with Cellinfinity BIO, a biotechnology company developing in vivoCAR-T therapies targeting hematologic and solid tumors.

This strategic partnership will accelerate the clinical advancement of Cellinfinity BIO's therapeutic programs CIB-301 and CIB-350. uBriGene will leverage its high-productivity LVV Turbo platform to deliver efficient, cost-effective GMP lentiviral vector manufacturing, including process development, GMP production, and regulatory support.

"We are excited about this strategic partnership with Cellinfinity BIO. In vivo CAR-T technologies have the potential to significantly reduce treatment costs," said Dr. Sun Xiulian, Co-founder and CTO of uBriGene. "Leveraging our highly productive LVV Turbo lentiviral vector platform and GMP manufacturing expertise, we aim to lower the cost of goods for CAR-T therapies, improving patient accessibility and affordability."

"uBriGene brings extensive expertise in plasmid and viral vector manufacturing, along with strong global regulatory capabilities," said Dr. Chen Sidi, Founder of Cellinfinity BIO. "We are particularly impressed by their proprietary LVV Turbo platform and integrated CDMO capabilities. This partnership provides a strong foundation to accelerate the clinical development and future scalability of our in vivo CAR-T programs."

LVV Turbo: High-Yield, Cost-Efficient GMP Lentivirus Production

Our LVV Turbo platform integrates three cutting-edge technologies - our high-productivity 293TH suspension cell line, a fully closed downstream purification process, and the partnered Ultra-T enhancer - to deliver higher yield, higher potency, and lower cost.

LVV Turbo 293TH Suspension Cell Line : Increases transduction titers by 5×

Fully Closed Downstream Process : Achieves up to 80% recovery

Ultra-T Enhancer: Boosts T-cell transduction titers by 5×

About uBriGene Biosciences

Founded in 2015, uBriGene Biosciences is a leading CDMO specializing in advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). The company provides integrated CDMO and CRO services for cell therapies, viral vectors, and RNA-based therapeutics, supported by in-house QC testing and regulatory IND filing.

uBriGene's global GMP Centers of Excellence and proprietary platforms, including AAV-Turbo, LVV Turbo, Cell Product manufacturing, and iPSC reprogramming technologies, enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies.

About CIB 301, CIB 350

CIB-301 is an in vivo CAR-T therapy for solid tumors, incorporating a proprietary fully human CAR scFv with low off-target risk. Its novel CAR targeting design addresses tumor antigens associated with renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and endometrial cancer.

CIB-350 is an in vivo CAR-T therapy targeting hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. It incorporates a novel integrated bispecific CAR design capable of simultaneously targeting two distinct B-cell antigens.

About Cellinfinity BIO

Cellinfinity Bio is developing next-generation in vivo CAR-T therapies to address key challenges in solid tumors. Its proprietary directed evolution and in vivo CAR platforms enable precise T cell modulation, enhancing persistence while reducing cytokine release risk. Lead programs targeting multiple solid tumors have demonstrated strong antitumor activity and favorable safety in preclinical models.

Contact

Mingjuan Liu

Director of Marketing

contact@ubrigene.com

240-551-5140

SOURCE: UBRIGENE BIOSCIENCES INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ubrigene-and-cellinfinity-bio-announce-strategic-partnership-to-advance-in-vivo-car-t-1152193