The UK government is proposing stronger cybersecurity rules for electricity and gas sectors, prompted by recent attacks on European energy infrastructure, including a recent incident involving solar power plants in Poland. The plans would extend baseline cybersecurity requirements to all licensed energy organizations and could also adjust compliance thresholds under NIS regulations.The UK government wants to strengthen cyber security rules for its electricity and gas sectors, following recent attacks on energy infrastructure in Europe. The proposals follow a recent, successful attack on energy ...

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