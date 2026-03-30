Sol-Millennium Medical Inc., a global medical device company focused on patient safety, clinical efficiency, and healthcare outcomes, today announced the launch of its dedicated U.S. B2B e commerce platform, b2b.solm.com. The new platform enables healthcare providers across the United States to purchase directly from Sol Millennium streamlining procurement, improving availability, and providing direct access to a broad portfolio of safety engineered medical devices.

Supporting the Needs of America's Healthcare Providers

The new B2B platform is designed to support a wide range of U.S. healthcare settings, including:

Physician offices and ambulatory surgery centers seeking reliable and cost efficient supply

Laboratories and diagnostic centers requiring safe, compliant blood collection devices,

Pharmacy networks and private healthcare systems seeking transparent and scalable procurement

Aesthetic medicine clinics prioritizing high-quality clinical supplies

Veterinary clinics requiring dependable medical devices for animal health

With a streamlined registration process, customers can create accounts quickly, view pricing, and place orders directly online, reducing complexity in the purchasing process.

A Comprehensive Portfolio Focused on Safety and Performance

Through b2b.solm.com, U.S. customers gain direct access to Sol Millennium's core product categories including but not limited to

Diabetes Care standard and safety insulin syringes, pen needles, and lancets,

Medication Delivery safety and standard syringes, safety and standard needles, oral syringes, and medication preparation devices,

Sample Collection and Diagnostics safety blood collection needles, tube holders, and safety lancets,

Vascular Access and Infusion Therapy IV catheters, infusion sets, and related accessories,

Advanced Wound Care dressings and wound management solutions for acute and chronic care,

Protective Apparel gloves, gowns, masks, and hygiene products,

Veterinary Products medical supplies and devices developed specifically for animal health applications

Bulk Non-Sterile Products non-sterile standard syringes and needles, oral syringes, and safety needles,

Incontinence products.

Products are developed through Sol Millennium's global R&D capabilities, including a dedicated innovation center in Switzerland, and delivered through strategic manufacturing and sourcing partnerships combined with integrated global distribution.

A Growing U.S. Footprint

Sol-Millennium Medical Inc. currently supports more than 16,000 healthcare customers in the United States, including over 420 direct customers, with distribution reaching all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Over the past nine months, the company's U.S. customer base has grown by 131%, reflecting increasing adoption among hospitals, laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, and healthcare networks.

In blood collection alone, Sol-Millennium products have supported care for more than 13 million patients in the U.S. The company offers 90 product lines and more than 1,400 products, with 13 additional product lines in development to further expand solutions that enhance safety and workflow efficiency for healthcare professionals.

As CEO Liang Lin noted, the launch of the U.S. B2B eshop gives healthcare providers "faster and more direct access to our safety engineered medical devices," adding that simplifying purchasing and improving visibility to the full portfolio helps clinicians "spend less time managing supplies and more time focusing on patient care."

Easy Access, Trusted Supply

Healthcare providers can visit b2b.solm.com to:

Register an account,

View pricing across the product portfolio,

Order quantities ranging from small clinic needs to large facility purchases,

Access U.S. based customer and logistics support.

The platform is designed to support both independent practices and larger healthcare systems seeking dependable, safety focused medical supply partners.

About Sol Millennium Medical Inc.: Building a Healthier Tomorrow

Sol Millennium Medical Inc. is a global medical device company providing safety engineered and performance driven solutions across medication delivery, blood collection, diabetes care, vascular access, advanced wound care, medical supplies, and veterinary products. Through global R&D, strategic manufacturing partnerships, and integrated distribution, Sol Millennium supports healthcare systems in more than 50 countries with a mission to Build a Healthier Tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.solm.com or shop directly at b2b.solm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317911129/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Quinten Sefcik

Director of Acute Non Acute Sales

+1 847-754-1863

qsefcik@solm.com