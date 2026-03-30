- Achieving Dual Success in Scale and Profitability, with a Substantial Increase in Annual Profit



HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Performance Highlights:



- Revenue: RMB1,622.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 40.5%



- Net Profit: RMB106.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 74.8%



- Adjusted Net Profit (a non-IFRS measure): RMB135.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 111.9%



- In 2025, the Group opened 156 new restaurants, comprising 134 self-operated restaurants and 22 franchised restaurants



- As of December 31, 2025, the Group operated 395 self-operated restaurants and 92 franchised restaurants across 24 cities in Mainland China, 15 restaurants in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and 1 restaurant in Singapore



Guangzhou Xiao Noodles Catering Management Co., Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Xiao Noodles' Stock Code: 2408.HK) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the 'Reporting Period').



As the 'First-listed Chinese Noodle Restaurant' on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Group leveraged its standardized operational system and core product strengths in 2025 to comprehensively drive store expansion and optimize its business portfolio. Through synergies across its business segments, the Group achieved significant revenue growth during a period of profound industry restructuring.



During the Reporting Period, the Group generated revenue of RMB1,622.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 40.5%; net profit reached RMB106.1 million, up 74.8% year-on-year; and adjusted net profit (a non-IFRS measure) amounted to RMB135.4 million, up 111.9% year-on-year. In 2025, the Group opened 156 new restaurants, including 134 self-operated restaurants and 22 franchised restaurants. As of December 31, 2025, the Group operated a total of 503 restaurants, comprising 395 self-operated and 92 franchised restaurants across 24 cities in mainland China, 15 restaurants in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and one restaurant in Singapore, marking significant expansion achievements.



Steady Growth in Self-operated Restaurants, Reinforcing the Core Business



The Group's revenue primarily comes from self-operated restaurants operation and franchised restaurants management. Self-operated restaurants serve as the core revenue pillar, while franchised restaurants emerged as a new growth engine. The synergistic efforts of these two business segments are driving the Group's continued improvement in profitability.



In terms of self-operated restaurant business, in 2025, the operational quality and efficiency of self-operated restaurants continued to improve, with core operational indicators delivering outstanding performance. The Group's revenue from self-operated restaurant operations increased from RMB1,001.0 million in 2024 by 44.9% to RMB1,450.2 million in 2025, primarily attributable to the increase in the number of self-operated restaurants. Revenue from self-operated restaurant operations as a percentage of total revenue increased from 86.7% in 2024 to 89.4% in 2025. In addition, revenue from delivery business as a percentage of total revenue increased rapidly from 15.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 23.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025.



During the Reporting Period, the average spending per order at the Group's self-operated restaurants amounted to RMB29.9, remaining stable, while average daily orders per restaurant increased from 386 orders in 2024 to 406 orders in 2025, demonstrating improved customer attraction.



In terms of same-store operating performance, it remained robust, with same-store sales amounting to RMB745.612 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.0% average daily orders per same store increased from 391 orders in 2024 to 427 orders in 2025, and the average spending per order at same stores was RMB29.4, remaining stable.



In terms of franchised restaurants, in 2025, the Group's franchised restaurant operations delivered excellent performance, with improvements across various core indicators. The Group's revenue from franchise management increased from RMB152.5 million in 2024 by 12.3% to RMB171.3 million in 2025, primarily attributable to the increase in the number of restaurants.



Steady Progress in Domestic and Overseas Expansion to Actively Explore New Growth Opportunities



While maintaining the steady development of its existing business, the Group has actively expanded its business to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and overseas markets, steadily increasing market penetration and seeking new growth opportunities.



As of December 31, 2025, the Group had successfully opened 15 restaurants in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and one restaurant in Singapore, marking initial achievements in its overseas market layout. During the Reporting Period, the Hong Kong market delivered an outstanding overall operating performance with remarkable results in regional expansion. Going forward, the Group plans to further expand into Southeast Asia to enhance its brand recognition, optimize its market layout, and drive long-term, steady and diversified revenue growth.



Future Outlook



Looking ahead to 2026, driven by a series of national policies to stabilize the economy and promote growth, China's domestic economy and consumer market are expected to continue their recovery, with residents' consumption capacity and confidence further strengthened, injecting strong impetus into the development of the Chinese fast food industry.



Against this backdrop, the Group will firmly seize market opportunities, leverage its brand advantage as the "First-listed Chinese Noodle Restaurant", and promote the expansion of its restaurant network, with plans to open 150 to 180 new restaurants in 2026. Meanwhile, the Group will continue to increase investment in brand building to deepen brand recognition and influence, steadily advance its overseas market expansion, consolidate its leading position in the Chinese noodle restaurant segment, and strive to create greater value for shareholders.



About Guangzhou Xiao Noodles Catering Management Co., Ltd.



Guangzhou Xiao Noodles Catering Management Co., Ltd. is a Chinese noodle restaurants operator in China. We operate the Xiao Noodles brand in the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong SAR. Our restaurant network encompassed 395 self-operated restaurants and 92 franchised restaurants across 24 cities in the Chinese Mainland and 15 restaurants in Hong Kong SAR and one restaurant in Singapore as of December 31, 2025. According to Frost & Sullivan, the Company ranked fourth largest Chinese noodle restaurants operator in China in terms of GMV in 2024. Based on the same source, we ranked the thirteenth in the overall Chinese QSR market in terms of GMV in 2024.







Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





© 2026 JCN Newswire