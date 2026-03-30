Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Roll-out startet: Explosives Update: CA$8,4 Mio. Auftragsbestand - Nexus rollt Europa & Arktis auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 13:36 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neurolief Inc.: Neurolief Secures Additional $6 Million Investment Following FDA Approval of ProlivRx, Expanding Access to Brain Neuromodulation Therapy for Patients with Inadequate Response to Antidepressants

Millions of adults in the United States live with depression and do not achieve adequate response to antidepressant therapy. While several next-step treatment options exist, real-world access remains limited due to clinic-dependent delivery models, infrastructure requirements, referral delays, and logistical barriers that limit patient uptake.

ProlivRx is a brain neuromodulation therapy designed for at-home use, addressing this critical treatment gap. FDA-approved in December 2025, the system is prescribed and supervised by a physician while being self-administered by the patient at home. This model expands access to next-step depression care for patients who are unable to reach specialized treatment centers, while maintaining the clinical oversight expected of prescription therapy.

"This investment enhances our ability to bring clinically validated brain stimulation therapy to patients who have not achieved adequate improvement with antidepressants," said Scott Drees, Chief Executive Officer of Neurolief. "ProlivRx was developed to close a critical access gap at a pivotal point in the depression care journey. With FDA approval and early commercial traction, we are scaling a model that delivers rigorous, evidence-based care in a way that is accessible and built for real-world adoption."

"As health systems shift toward value-based care, reaching high-need depression patients faster and more effectively is becoming increasingly critical," said Owen Muir, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Neurolief. "ProlivRx was developed with this reality in mind - delivering clinically supervised brain neuromodulation in the home, enabling clinicians to expand access, reduce treatment delays, and overcome the limitations of facility-based care."

About ProlivRx
ProlivRx is the first and only FDA-approved, prescription brain neuromodulation system for adults with major depressive disorder who have not achieved adequate response to at least one antidepressant medication. The therapy is prescribed and managed under physician supervision, while being self-administered by the patient at home, enabling access to advanced neuromodulation therapy without the need for specialized treatment facilities.

About Neurolief
Neurolief is a neuroscience-driven medical technology company developing non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for mental health and neurological disorders. The company is focused on bridging critical gaps in care by delivering clinically validated treatments that combine scientific rigor with scalable, real-world accessibility.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The company advances neuroscience through its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology, which is designed to improve health outcomes and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications supported by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating efficacy, including major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The company continues to expand its clinical research across psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders and is committed to increasing global awareness of and access to neurostimulation therapies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945071/Brain_Therapy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neurolief-secures-additional-6-million-investment-following-fda-approval-of-prolivrx-expanding-access-to-brain-neuromodulation-therapy-for-patients-with-inadequate-response-to-antidepressants-302728179.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.