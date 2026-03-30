Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and 10-for-1 Share Consolidation to Enhance Shareholder Value

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTCQB:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60)(WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "GPUSF."

The OTCQB Venture Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and is designed for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies that are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Trading on the OTCQB enhances visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors and provides a transparent and efficient trading platform. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GPUS."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will implement a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share.

The Consolidation is part of Alset AI's broader strategy to enhance shareholder value and streamline its capital structure, with the objective of improving market positioning and increasing the Company's attractiveness to a broader range of institutional and retail investors.

"This share consolidation represents an important step in aligning Alset AI's capital structure with the scale of our long-term vision," added Mr. Ingrao. "By reducing the number of outstanding shares, we believe we can improve the Company's market profile, enhance trading dynamics, and better position Alset AI to attract a broader base of institutional investors as we execute on our growth strategy."

Upon completion of the Consolidation, the number of issued and outstanding common shares will be reduced from 176,377,201 to approximately 17,637,739 shares, subject to rounding. The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced once it has been confirmed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). No fractional shares will be issued. Fractions less than one-half (½) will be rounded down, and fractions equal to or greater than one-half (½) will be rounded up.

The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged. All outstanding warrants, stock options, and convertible securities will be adjusted in accordance with their terms in connection with the Consolidation. The Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including statements relating to the Consolidation including the terms thereof and anticipated approval of the TSXV, the listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB market, and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company, including its ability to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-announces-trading-on-the-otcqb-venture-market-in-the-un-1152893