Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from a multi-element Ionic LeachTM soil sampling survey (the "Soil Survey") carried out in late 2025 at the Griffon Gold Mine Project ("Griffon", or the "Project") in White Pine County, Nevada, USA. The results of the 2025 Soil Survey have identified gold-in-soil anomalies in areas near the historic Discovery Ridge and Hammer Ridge pits, where Alta Gold Co. ("Alta") produced 62,661 ounces of shallow (<50 metres), oxide gold until the premature closure of the mine in 1999.1

Highlights of the 2025 Ionic LeachTM Soil Survey

Gold-in-soil anomalies are present northeast and northwest of the Discovery Ridge pit and southeast of the Hammer Ridge pit (see Figure 1);

Highly-anomalous gold values are present within the Anvil Zone, an area contiguous to the Hammer Ridge pit known to be mineralized by drilling but left unmined by Alta, which provides direct confirmation of the detection ability of the Ionic Leach TM soil geochemical survey method;

Anomalous values for arsenic, antimony, mercury and thallium are associated with the identified gold values, which are classic pathfinder elements commonly associated with the geochemical footprint of Carlin-type gold deposits and can provide a vector to gold mineralization.

"Our inaugural soil survey at Griffon reinforces the high potential for locating additional gold mineralization at the Project," said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "The use and integration of modern geochemical methods with our growing geophysical and geological database gives a higher degree of confidence to the development of targets for our proposed 2026 drilling program."

About the Ionic LeachTM Survey Method and the 2025 Soil Survey

Nevada Sunrise based its Fall 2025 surface geochemical and geophysical exploration program on the results of AI-generated analysis by VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") from the extensive historical Griffon database for the Project (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated December 18, 2025 and March 10, 2026).

The Company collected over 700 soil samples at Griffon in the same areas surveyed for high-resolution magnetics, 3D induced polarization/resistivity ("IP/Res) and audio magnetotellurics ("AMT") in 2025. Samples collected in any areas determined to be potentially disturbed by historical mining activities and post-mining reclamation were not used in the interpretation of geochemical results. The soil samples were submitted to ALS Global ("ALS") for analysis by its proprietary Ionic Leach method, an innovative partial extraction technique for surface samples which can assist in identifying subtle, but significant responses from buried mineralization.

Figure 1: Griffon Gold Mine Project, 2025 Ionic LeachTM Soil Survey Result

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/290415_d7043071f4c48bb6_002full.jpg

Case studies of Ionic LeachTM soil sampling have been successful in mineral exploration for detecting buried mineralization, particularly in challenging environments with cover, as seen in the Kwanika Project in British Columbia, Canada,2 and the Sams Creek Project in New Zealand.3 These case studies show that Ionic LeachTM is effective for identifying "blind" mineralization, even through thick cover, by extracting the mobile, loosely-bound metal ions present in soil and sediment.

Some of the strongest gold-in-soil values in the 2025 Soil Survey occurred in the Anvil Zone, including gold values between 13.6 parts per billion ("ppb") gold and 59.6 ppb gold. The Anvil Zone represents a southwest extension of gold mineralization in the Hammer Ridge pit. The extended mineralized zone was defined by reverse-circulation drilling in 1997. However, the area remains undisturbed and was not mined by Alta. The strong gold-in-soil values at the Anvil Zone occur above undisturbed areas of known gold mineralization at depth, which provides direct confirmation of the detection ability of the Ionic LeachTM soil geochemical process.

The Soil Survey also identified local zones with elevated concentrations of arsenic, antimony, mercury, and thallium. These pathfinder elements are common in Carlin-style sediment-hosted gold deposits across eastern Nevada and can be locally associated with gold mineralization in soils and at depth. Arsenic and thallium display the strongest correlation with anomalous gold at Griffon. In areas of strong pathfinder element concentrations and low gold values, the pathfinder values can be used to identify vectors that lead to greater gold concentrations.

All of the geophysical and geochemical data collected in 2025 is currently being processed by VRIFY for integration with the DORA AI predictive model first developed earlier in 2025 from the historical Griffon database. The Company believes that the data produced from the 2025 exploration work at Griffon is exponentially better than any of the publicly-available geophysical and geochemical data and looks forward to viewing and presenting the result of the enhanced VRIFY model.

Griffon Permitting Update

In 2025, Nevada Sunrise submitted a Plan of Operations (the "Plan") for Griffon to the United States Forest Service (the "USFS") to advise the USFS of the Company's proposed surface disturbance and 2026 drilling plans at Griffon. The Plan proposes drill sites that are consistent with previously-permitted sites (see Figure 1), which were first approved by the USFS in 2013 after biological and archaeological studies were completed by previous operators. A meeting between the USFS and the Company's environmental consultant was held on March 26, 2026, in which the USFS indicated that its analysis regarding the drill targets proposed by Nevada Sunrise is in process and the Company expects to receive comments in Q2 2026.

About Griffon

Griffon hosts a past-producing gold mine and is located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Belt, a prolific trend that contains numerous gold mines and deposits. The Project is located approximately 50 kilometres (33 miles) southwest of Ely, Nevada and consists of 89 unpatented mineral claims totaling approximately 1,780 acres (720 hectares). Griffon is situated within a 60 kilometre (40 mile) section of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Belt, which hosts gold mines such as the Pan Operating Complex currently operated by Minera Alamos Inc., located approximately 40 kilometers (27 miles) northwest of Griffon, and the Mount Hamilton gold-silver deposit recently acquired by Mako Mining Corp., located approximately 20 kilometres (13.5 miles) northwest of Griffon.

In February 2025, the Company entered into a mining lease to purchase Griffon from an arm's-length party (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated February 20, 2025). Gold was mined at Griffon in two open pits from 1998 to 1999 and was reported to have produced 62,661 ounces of oxide gold until its premature closure in 1999, a year when the price of gold averaged approximately US$278 per ounce.1

For more information about Griffon, including maps and photos, visit the Company's website at: www.nevadasunrise.ca.

References:

1 "Major Mines of Nevada", Nevada Division of Minerals, published 1998 and 1999.

2 "An Assessment of Soil Geochemical Methods for Detecting Copper-Gold Porphyry Mineralization through Quaternary Glaciofluvial Sediments at the Kwanika Central Zone, North-Central British Columbia", Heberlein, D.R., and Samson, H., Geoscience BC Report 2010-03.

3 News Release, Siren Gold Limited, June 22, 2023.

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Allender Jr, CPG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Allender has examined information regarding the historical, current and proposed exploration at Griffon, which includes his review of the current and historical sampling, analytical procedures and results underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

The ALS Ionic Leach process provides a package of 61 elements analyzed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry ("ICP-MS") instrument. The Ionic Leach analytical method achieves extremely low sub-ppb (below pars per billion) detection limits, allowing for the detection of "natural background" levels of elements, which is crucial for identifying subtle anomalies.

To minimize contamination risk, the samples undergo minimal prep, using 50 grams of the sample material as it was collected, analysed by the following process:

Leaching Agent: A static sodium cyanide leach is used, enhanced with chelating agents such as amino-carboxylic acids or polyethylenediamines;

Buffered Solution: The leaching solution is buffered to a strictly maintained alkaline pH of 8.5 to ensure stability of the cyanide complexes;

1:1 Ratio: The sample is mixed in a 1:1 ratio with the reagent to maximize the sensitivity of the extraction;

The resulting solution (leachate) is introduced directly into an ICP-MS spectrometer.

Management cautions that published historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to Nevada Sunrise and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Griffon property. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Griffon property.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the results of the VRIFY study seeking new target areas at Griffon; the anticipated benefits of integration of new exploration results such as the 2025 Ionic Leach soil survey with the VRIFY results; the ability of the Company to raise funds for exploration activities, permitting and property maintenance costs at Griffon; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays due to weather events; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31, 2025, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at: www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290415

Source: Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp.