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ACCESS Newswire
30.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
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DrumBot AI Launches the First Drum Machine that Listens, Learns and Talks Back

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / DrumBot AI has launched a new browser-based drum pattern generator that uses unique artificial intelligence to create a better experience for producers and musicians. Instead of clicking squares on a grid, producers describe the groove they want, upload a reference track, or simply talk to the AI to get a professional, exportable drum pattern in seconds.

The platform is built on a proprietary AI engine trained to understand groove, dynamics, and the rhythmic language of eight distinct musical styles: Rock, Jazz, Funk, Dubstep, Metal, Hip Hop, Rap, and Driving Rhythms. Rather than generating random hits on a timeline, DrumBot AI produces patterns with the musical awareness of a live session drummer - ghost notes land where a real player would put them, drum fills build tension naturally, and every genre gets the rhythmic treatment it deserves.

Three AI-driven workflows sit at the heart of the platform.

Chat with a Drummer-Producers type what they want in plain English - "a heavy half-time groove with ghost notes on the snare" or "something jazzy and loose at 120 BPM" - and DrumBot AI delivers a pattern that sounds like it was programmed by someone who actually plays drums.

Audio intelligence-Drop in any audio file - a reference track, a rough demo, a vocal idea - and the AI listens to it, picks up the rhythmic feel, and generates a drum pattern that matches. No more transcribing beats by ear or hunting through loop packs for something that fits.

Conversational Refinement-Once a pattern exists, producers can talk to it. "Make the kick more syncopated." "Open up the hi-hats in the chorus." "Strip it way back." The AI interprets the feedback and applies musically intelligent edits. It is the closest thing to directing a real drummer in the room.

"I built DrumBot AI for the producer who hears the beat in their head but doesn't want to spend an hour clicking it into a grid," said Jeremy Jost, founder of DrumBot AI. With more than 11 years experience in software development consulting and a background as a recording artist releasing multiple albums independently and with bands, Jost brings both technical expertise and real-world music experience to the platform.

Every pattern is instantly playable in the browser with studio-quality audio. When it's ready, producers can export as MIDI file - compatible with EZdrummer, Steven Slate Drums, and any General MIDI instrument - or as a rendered WAV file. No plugins, no downloads and no setup.

DrumBot AI is available now with a free Explorer tier (75 credits per month) and two paid tiers - Creator ($14.99/month), Pro ($29.99/month). Yearly billing is also available at a discount.

For more information, visit the DrumBot AI website: drumbotai.com.

Media Contact:
Scott Robertson, APR
RobertsonComm PR for DrumBot AI
scott@robertsoncomm.com
623-244-7343

SOURCE: DrumBot AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/drumbot-ai-launches-the-first-drum-machine-that-listens-learns-a-1152798

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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