Numeracle Urges FCC to Mandate Verified Caller Identity to Combat Impersonation Fraud

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Numeracle Inc., (Numeracle) the pioneer of Entity Identity Management (EIM) for communications, today announced it has formally urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt a regulatory mandate requiring verified caller identity in voice communications, positioning identity as the missing link in the fight against scam robocalls and impersonation fraud.

The recommendation was delivered during a meeting at FCC headquarters with Chairman Brendan Carr on March 23 and detailed in an ex parte submission.

Despite years of regulatory and industry efforts, robocalls remain the top consumer complaint in telecommunications. Current frameworks can authenticate a phone number, but do not verify the identity of the caller, allowing scammers to impersonate trusted entities like banks, hospitals, and government agencies.

Numeracle is urging the FCC to take decisive action by requiring verified identity delivery across the U.S. telecommunications network as a core requirement to combat impersonation fraud

A Framework to Restore Trust in the Voice Network

Numeracle's proposal outlines a clear, phased roadmap for implementation centered on three core requirements:

Know Your Customer (KYC) starting with Verified Identity: Independent verification of the legal entity and individuals behind every call

Secure Transmission: End-to-end delivery of identity, cryptographically bound to each call

Trusted Display: Standardized, spoof-resistant display of verified identity on consumer devices

Together, these pillars would ensure that consumers can see not just a phone number, but who is actually calling, with confidence.

The proposal also calls for:

FCC-established KYC standards and oversight of identity verification

Safe harbor protections for carriers delivering verified identity

Elimination of insecure identity systems such as CNAM

A phased implementation timeline to enable industry adoption

Aligning with National Efforts to Combat Fraud

Numeracle's recommendations align with the White House's March 6 Executive Order on cyber-enabled fraud and impersonation, which directs federal agencies to take stronger action against identity-based scams.

With AI-driven impersonation attacks increasing in scale and sophistication, Numeracle emphasized that verifying identity, not just authenticating calls, is essential to restoring trust in the voice network and protecting consumers.

"Fraud thrives in anonymity. If we don't know who is actually calling, we can't solve impersonation fraud," said Rebekah Johnson, Founder and CEO of Numeracle. "The tools exist. The framework is clear. What's needed now is regulatory leadership to make verified identity a requirement, not an optional feature."

Numeracle has advocated for verified identity delivery for more than seven years and continues to work with regulators, carriers, and global standards bodies to advance trusted communications frameworks.

For more information on Numeracle's KYC and Know Your Business (KYB) leadership, visit: https://www.numeracle.com/identity. To review the full FCC ex parte filing, visit: https://www.numeracle.com/fcc-filings/carr-ex-parte-03-2026.

About Numeracle

Numeracle's Entity Identity Management (EIM) platform enables service and platform providers to manage the identity of end entities and implement Know Your Customer (KYC) policies to outbound communications. KYC identity vetting and verification is the cornerstone of the platform; developed in support of evolving federal regulations and telecom standards. Leveraging entity identity, EIM is used to associate Verified Identity to outbound communications, manage branded presentation across the wireless network, deliver blocking and labeling prevention and remediation, visibility to number reputation, and more, to support service and platform provider requirements to empower wanted communications while monitoring for and blocking the illegal. For more information, visit www.numeracle.com.

Media Contact

Molly Weis

VP, Marketing & Communications

visibility@numeracle.com

+1(814) 380-1181

SOURCE: Numeracle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/numeracle-urges-fcc-to-mandate-verified-caller-identity-to-combat-impersonation-1152818