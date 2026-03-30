Highlights from this release include:

Relogging and additional sampling has identified multiple wide zones of gold (Au) mineralization exceeding 0.5 g/t Au enveloping previously drilled, but unreported high-grade intersections. Highlights include:

GTHM-20-035 intersected 30.10m of 0.77 g/t Au , including 22.85m of 0.97 g/t Au , which includes sub-intervals of 2.00m of 2.10 g/t Au , 4.65m of 0.81g/t Au , 3.60m of 1.54 g/t Au , and 2.85m of 2.76 g/t Au,

intersected , including , which includes sub-intervals of , , , and GTHM-20-034 intersected 23.00m of 0.51 g/t Au , including 17.00m of 0.64 g/t Au , and including 7.00m of 1.20 g/t Au

intersected , including , and including GTHM-20-033 intersected 14.14m of 0.55 g/t Au, including 8.14m of 0.79 g/t Au, and including 2.14m of 2.71 g/t Au

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company"), is pleased to report results related to its relogging and additional sampling activities around historic core from its 100% owned Gowganda Gold Project ("the Property", "the Project"), situated along the regional Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Ontario.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott McLean stated, "The success of IAMGOLD's 20 Moz Côté Gold development project has renewed the level of exploration and development activity along the Ridout Structure. This resurgence of activity has led us to revisit one of the company's initial gold discoveries in the historic Gowganda silver camp. Our recent relogging and sampling efforts support the presence of a much broader gold system than previously recognized, with continuous mineralization in altered host rocks and an extensive swarm of syenite dykes extending well beyond the historic high-grade intervals. This emerging system-scale potential, together with our improved understanding of structural controls, will help guide more effective exploration targeting as we advance the Project."

Discussion of Resampling Results

Resampling was undertaken in early 2026 on four diamond drill holes originally drilled in 2020 while the property was under option. At that time, exploration activities were focused on cobalt-silver (Co-Ag) targets, and only limited sampling was completed, with no gold assays publicly reported. Following the return of the property to Transition Metals (see new release dated April 26, 2022), the Company completed a comprehensive review of the all drilling and associated data. This work identified previously unsampled intervals characterized by intense and laterally extensive alteration within lithologies that exhibit strong similarities to known hosts of gold mineralization identified on surface. Based on these observations, a relogging and targeted resampling program was conducted, from which the current results have been derived.

Results (Table 1) from the recent relogging and resampling of four historical drill holes (Table 2) support the Company's evolving interpretation of the system as a broader, structurally controlled and intrusion-hosted gold target rather than solely a high-grade, narrow-vein setting. While high-grade intervals remain an important component, the work has identified surrounding zones of lower grade mineralization that demonstrate continuity within altered host rocks.

Table 1: Selected assay results from compiled and additional sampling of drill holes GTHM-20-032 to GTHM-20-035.

Drill Hole ID From To Length Au units (m) (m) (m) (ppm) GTHM-20-032 108.00 116.30 8.30 0.14 including 108.00 111.00 3.00 0.25 GTHM-20-033 183.86 198.00 14.14 0.55 including 183.86 192.00 8.14 0.79 including 183.86 186.00 2.14 2.71 GTHM-20-034 40.11 42.00 1.89 0.98 GTHM-20-034 93.00 116.00 23.00 0.51 including 93.00 110.00 17.00 0.64 including 93.00 100.00 7.00 1.20 GTHM-20-034 137.00 139.00 2.00 2.54 GTHM-20-035 41.00 46.20 5.20 0.27 GTHM-20-035 69.00 71.71 2.71 1.04 GTHM-20-035 141.70 171.80 30.10 0.77 including 144.00 170.00 26.00 0.87 including 144.00 166.85 22.85 0.97 and including 144.00 146.00 2.00 2.10 and including 151.00 155.65 4.65 0.81 and including 157.40 161.00 3.60 1.54 and including 164.00 166.85 2.85 2.76 GTHM-20-035 219.00 232.50 13.50 0.39

Notes: Lengths reported represent core length, insufficient work has been completed to determine true widths.

Individually, hole GTHM-20-032 returned only a modest increase in interval width with low-grade material, consistent with its position off the main trend. In contrast, hole GTHM-20-033 defined a 14.14 metre interval of low-grade mineralization with embedded higher-grade zones, while hole GTHM-20-034 returned a broader interval of 23 metres with a similar internal grade distribution. Hole GTHM-20-035 delivered the most compelling result, outlining a 30.10 metre interval of mineralization containing multiple higher-grade sub-intervals, including multiple zones exceeding 0.5 g/t Au that demonstrate encouraging internal continuity.

Table 2: Drill hole collar information.

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length units (mE) (mN) (°) (°) (m) GTHM-20-032 517,133 5,280,089 228° -50° 223 GTHM-20-033 517,315 5,279,936 204° -49° 200 GTHM-20-034 517,289 5,279,827 219° -49° 200 GTHM-20-035 517,661 5,279,880 327° -49° 200

Notes: Coordinates are in UTM NAD83, Zone 17N, in metres. Dip is reported as negative below horizontal. Lengths reported are in metres, and represent core length, insufficient work has been completed to determine true widths.

Collectively, these results suggest that mineralization extends beyond discrete high-grade shoots into broader, more continuous envelopes, reinforcing the potential for a system-scale gold setting. Observations from this work also highlight the importance of drill orientation, as the east-west deformation corridor hosting the target lithological units appears to contain north-south oriented auriferous extensional veins. As such, certain historical holes may not have optimally intersected the mineralized envelope, an important consideration for future drill targeting and program design.

Next Steps

The Company continues to advance exploration across the Property, with a focus on further defining mineralization identified at surface and in previous shallow drilling. A robust and growing geoscience database is being leveraged to enhance understanding of the alteration, mineralogical, and structural controls on mineralization.

Building on this work, several priority target areas have been identified for additional field follow up. These include prospective offset structural zones and areas supported by strong geoscientific indicators. Ongoing efforts are aimed at refining targets and improving the overall geological model to support an efficient, well-informed, and targeted exploration drill program which is planned for the upcoming summer field season.

About the Gowganda Gold Project

The Gowganda Gold Project is a road-accessible, district-scale property located beside the community of Gowganda, Ontario, along Highway 560, roughly 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Property covers a large, contiguous land package within the historic Gowganda Silver-Cobalt Camp and benefits from strong infrastructure and year-round access. Transition has held the property since 2010, following its discovery of multiple high-grade gold occurrences along a 2 km structural corridor (see news release dated February 17, 2011). Work by Transition and partners has included IP surveys, soil sampling, mapping, mechanical stripping and channel sampling, and 65 shallow drill holes totaling 8,741 metres targeting both Archean-hosted gold and silver-cobalt mineralization in overlying embayment rocks.

The property is underlain by prospective Archean greenstones beneath Proterozoic cover of the Cobalt Embayment and lies near the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone, a major regional control on gold mineralization. Gold occurs within altered syenitic intrusions and structurally controlled quartz-vein systems, ranging from visible-gold-bearing veins to broader zones of continuous low- to moderate-grade mineralization. Previous drilling returned notable gold intercepts such as 2.37 g/t Au over 7.06 metres, 82.5 g/t Au over 0.4 metres, and 1.63 g/t Au over 11.52 metres (see new release dated April 6, 20217) , as well as high-grade silver-cobalt intervals including 4.75 metres of 1,475 g/t Ag (with 0.50 metres of 13,948 g/t Ag and 0.18% Co) along with additional multi-hundred-gram silver intercepts (see news release dated April 26, 2022), close to Nord Precious' Castle East deposit.

Exploration to date has outlined a widespread gold system over at least 5.0 km of strike, confirmed at surface and by shallow drilling. The Haultain Gold Zone, discovered in 2010, remains a key focus and has been advanced through mapping, geophysics, trenching, and drilling. Collectively, results define a robust, structurally controlled system with growing evidence for a larger, continuous gold-bearing corridor that remains open along strike and at depth, underscoring the district-scale potential of the Project.

Data Verification, Sampling Procedures & QA/QC

The Company follows rigorous sampling and analytical protocols that meet or exceed industry standards. Core samples are stored in a secured area until transport in batches to the ALS facility in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. Sample batches include certified reference materials, blank, and duplicate samples that are then processed under the control of ALS Laboratories, an independent lab located in North Vancouver, B.C. The quality system used by ALS Laboratories meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 and ISO 9001:2015.

All samples are analyzed by ALS Chemex in Vancouver, British Columbia. Gold (Au) assays are determined using standard fire assay and ICP-AES finish, with select trace elements determined by a standard four-acid digestion followed by an ICP-MS finish. In the case of Au over limits, Au is further determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials, blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, with control samples comprising a minimum of ten percent of all submitted samples to monitor accuracy and precision.

Qualified Person

The technical elements of this news release have been approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Exploration Manager of Transition Metals Corp., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Further information is available at www.transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290400

Source: Transition Metals Corp.