Multi-year field trials conducted in Italy show that agrivoltaic systems can support healthy potato yields without major losses. Strategic shading and dynamic light management during critical growth stages proved key to maintaining productivity.A research team led by Italy's Catholic University of the Sacred Heart has completed a four-year field experiment on potato cultivation under agrivoltaic (APV) systems. The study analyzed how potato yields and characteristics respond to different shading patterns. "The potato crop, despite its global importance, has been relatively underrepresented in ...

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