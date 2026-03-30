Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) ("Oklo") and Blykalla AB ("Blykalla"), advanced nuclear technology companies from the U.S. and Sweden respectively, today announced an expansion of their transatlantic strategic partnership to broaden collaboration on fast reactor commercialization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330377076/en/

Blykalla SEALER building (Image: Blykalla)

Blykalla-which last year raised $50 million in capital to accelerate the industrialization and commercialization of its advanced lead-cooled reactor, the SEALER-aims to deploy capital and engineering resources in the U.S. through this collaboration. Resources include planned investments and expected personnel commitments on the scale of $100-200 million and 30-40 engineers across relevant workstreams, subject to final planning and approvals.

"This partnership is about building new reactors more quickly by working together," said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. "Working with our Transatlantic partners can shorten critical pathways so we can bring more power plants on line more quickly."

"Blykalla and Oklo share an industrial, execution-driven approach," said Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. "We're excited to build deployment pathways that can reduce risk and accelerate timelines."

Under the expanded partnership, Oklo and Blykalla expect to pursue workstreams that may include the following:

Reactor pilot project: Blykalla will support, where appropriate, select technical workstreams relevant to Oklo's U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)-authorized reactor pilot project, such as neutronics and thermohydraulics analyses. This collaboration will help Oklo accelerate its technology development, while enabling Blykalla to advance its reactor deployment capabilities.

Fast-neutron irradiation testing: The companies will explore opportunities to support fast-neutron irradiation testing using Oklo's powerhouses to generate insights for Blykalla's advanced reactor development.

All collaboration will be conducted in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including export control requirements and safeguards obligations, and within established DOE and U.S. government program frameworks.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

About Blykalla: Blykalla is a Swedish developer of next-generation nuclear power, commercializing its advanced lead-cooled reactor, SEALER, for the US and European markets. Designed for hyperscalers and energy-intensive industries, the 55 MWe SEALER provides high-density, dispatchable power for on-site deployment.

Building on over 25 years of research, Blykalla has overcome historical material challenges in lead-cooled reactors through patented aluminum-alloyed steels that form a self-healing protective layer, enabling long-term commercial deployment. Backed by partners including Oklo, Uniper, and ABB, Blykalla aims to become a reliable, carbon-free power provider for the global AI and industrial economy.

For more information, please contact

Alexandra Teorell

Email: alexandra.teorell@blykalla.com

Phone: +46 768617373

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Oklo's opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." The words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continue," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "goal," "would," "commit," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo's future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the development and deployment of Oklo's powerhouses, fuel fabrication and fuel recycling facilities, and radioisotope production activities; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market with no commercial project operating and regulatory uncertainties; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures we may engage in; the need for financing to construct plants, which remain subject to market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to an inability to raise additional capital to support our business and sustain our growth on favorable terms; the effects of competition; risks related to accessing high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium, and other fuels (including recycled fuels) at acceptable costs and under acceptable timelines; risks related to our supply chain; risks related to power purchase agreements; risks related to human capital; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries; and the other factors set forth in our documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330377076/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact for Oklo:

Bonita Chester, Head of Communications and Media at media@oklo.com

Investor Contact:

Sam Doane, Director of Investor Relations at investors@oklo.com