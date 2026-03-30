Company to Deploy Global Intelligence Platform to Enhance Physical and Cybersecurity Across Worldwide Operations

Geogentia today announced that it has been selected by Vatican Cyber Volunteers to support the Holy See in strengthening its global security and investigative capabilities across its worldwide operations.

The engagement will support investigations and enhance both physical and virtual security efforts within Vatican City and across the Holy See's international network, including parishes, diplomatic missions, and affiliated institutions operating in diverse and complex environments.

The selection comes amid a rapidly escalating threat landscape. In 2020, a Chinese state-sponsored group known as RedDelta breached Vatican networks during sensitive negotiations over the appointment of bishops in China. In 2022, a suspected DDoS attack knocked the Vatican offline after Pope Francis condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Security researchers have since found Vatican employee credentials for sale on the dark web. Across the broader religious sector, more than 70% of institutions have reported attempted or successful cyber incidents in the past two years, with ransomware attacks nearly doubling since 2023.

"As the cyber and physical threat landscape grows increasingly hostile, our defenses must evolve to stay ahead of sophisticated adversaries," said Joe Shenouda, Founder of Vatican Cyber Volunteers. "We selected Geogentia because their intelligence platform allows us to move beyond reactive security. Their capabilities give us the actionable visibility we need to actively anticipate and neutralize threats against the Holy See's global infrastructure."

"We are honored to be entrusted by Vatican Cyber Volunteers to support the Holy See in this critical mission," said Vijay Richard, Founder of Geogentia. "The threat environment facing the Catholic Church is no longer theoretical. Our data is truly global, which uniquely positions us to help protect against both cyber and physical threats across one of the most distributed institutional footprints in the world."

Geogentia will deploy its integrated platform, Lens, Foundry, and Forge, to deliver end-to-end intelligence capabilities. Lens provides real-time global situational awareness. Foundry transforms complex data into actionable intelligence. Forge enables attribution by linking digital and physical indicators to uncover the entities behind malicious activity.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to safeguarding one of the world's most historically significant and globally distributed institutions, ensuring the continued security and resilience of the Holy See and its mission.

About Geogentia

Geogentia is a global intelligence and data analytics company headquartered in Holland, Michigan. The company delivers actionable insights through advanced technology and comprehensive data integration, supporting government agencies, law enforcement, defense organizations, and institutions worldwide in addressing complex security and investigative challenges.

About Vatican Cyber Volunteers

Vatican Cyber Volunteers is a dedicated global network of approximately 120 cybersecurity, intelligence, and technology professionals who volunteer their expertise to defend the digital and physical infrastructure of the Holy See. Operating worldwide, the organization works proactively to safeguard the Catholic Church's vast network of parishes, diplomatic missions, and affiliated institutions against increasingly sophisticated cyber and physical threats, ensuring the resilience and security of its global mission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330419659/en/

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