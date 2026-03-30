DJ Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GXUS LN) Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.7615 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 605000 CODE: GXUS LN ISIN: LU3254330437 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3254330437 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GXUS LN LEI Code: 213800V82CAE7PY75Q65 Sequence No.: 422563 EQS News ID: 2300328 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2300328&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)