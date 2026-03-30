o9, a leading software company that is powering enterprise planning and decisioning models across 30-plus industry verticals with its groundbreaking, AI-powered Digital Brain platform, today announced that it will host aim10x Summits 2026, its flagship global in-person event series focused on how enterprises are rethinking planning and decision-making in an increasingly volatile and complex world.

aim10x Europe 2026 will take place on June 4 at Circa in Amsterdam. aim10x Americas 2026 will follow on September 23 at Venue SIX10 in Chicago. Both events are free to attend and will bring together leaders and individual contributors across supply chain, commercial, procurement, finance, IT and sustainability. Each event will open with an evening welcome dinner, followed by a full-day summit program. Agenda details and speakers will be announced in the coming months.

The 2026 Summits are designed to present the next evolution of the AI-driven enterprise operating model, known as APEX, and demonstrate how organizations can adopt more agile, adaptive, and autonomous planning and execution to address volatility that traditional operating models can no longer effectively manage.

Both events will feature:

Customer perspectives: o9 clients sharing their value realization journeys, including the key learnings, approaches, and best practices behind measurable outcomes from end-to-end digital planning transformations.

o9 clients sharing their value realization journeys, including the key learnings, approaches, and best practices behind measurable outcomes from end-to-end digital planning transformations. AI innovation in action: live agentic demonstrations showcasing o9's latest capabilities and advancements.

live agentic demonstrations showcasing o9's latest capabilities and advancements. Two thematic tracks: one track is a deep dive into the APEX model, focused on how to bring it to life, while the other highlights value realization through real-world examples of how organizations have leveraged o9's foundational building-block capabilities. Together, they deliver relevant content for every stage of digital maturity.

one track is a deep dive into the APEX model, focused on how to bring it to life, while the other highlights value realization through real-world examples of how organizations have leveraged o9's foundational building-block capabilities. Together, they deliver relevant content for every stage of digital maturity. Curated 1:1 networking: an opt-in, one-on-one networking program designed to connect leaders with forward-thinking peers.

"The way most enterprises plan and make decisions today was not designed for the level of volatility and complexity we now see," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9. "What we are seeing instead is a shift toward more connected, adaptive, and increasingly autonomous ways of operating. The aim10x Summits are about making that shift tangible, by bringing together organizations that are not just talking about change, but actively building new ways of planning, deciding, and executing."

To learn more and register for aim10x Europe 2026 and aim10x Americas 2026, please visit o9solutions.com/events/aim10x-summits.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is a leading Enterprise Knowledge and AI-powered platform helping companies build Agile, Adaptive Autonomous Planning Execution Models for transforming enterprise decision-making in environments of rising volatility and uncertainty. Whether it is improving forecast accuracy, matching demand and supply and driving collaboration across the multi-tier supply chain to improve resilience at optimal costs and inventory, or optimizing new product and commercial initiatives to drive revenue growth and margins, decision-making processes from long-range to tactical to execution horizon can be made faster and smarter and connected on o9's Digital Brain Platform.

o9 brings together game-changing technology innovations such as innovative enterprise knowledge graph modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for forecasting, demand/supply balancing, scenario planning, real time learning, collaboration, generative and agentic AI, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery, and innovative management methods as well as organization, process and change management best practices to transform decision-making speed and intelligence. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

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Contacts:

Evelien van der Wel

evelien.vanderwel@o9solutions.com