Reinventy Solutions Corp: Reinventy Presents SES-34, the Autonomous Stealth Sentinel

34-Meter Hybrid-Electric SES Platform for Next-Generation Maritime Control

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinventy Solutions Corp. is presenting SES-34 (SHARKO - Proto-SES-34), an advanced unmanned low-observable maritime platform engineered as a new class of autonomous stealth sentinel for persistent surveillance, control and defense in sensitive coastal and offshore environments.

Developed around a 34-meter Surface Effect Ship architecture, SES-34 is designed to combine low-observable geometry, hybrid-electric propulsion, high-speed mobility and distributed cognitive autonomy within a single sovereign system. The current design envelope targets speeds beyond 70 knots in high-speed tactical mode and mission endurance above 500 nautical miles under its series hybrid-electric architecture.

Rather than adapting a conventional naval craft with advanced subsystems, Reinventy has engineered SES-34 as a coherent technological architecture. Its survivability is embedded into the platform's structure through Reinventy's proprietary materials ecosystem, including RSVENANT structural stealth composites, XHT high-temperature multifunctional materials and NanoShelter multi-domain protection. In parallel, its deep-draft semi-submerged operational mode is intended to reduce exposed volume and detection horizon, compressing radar, thermal and visual signature in high-risk maritime environments.

At the core of the program is Reinventy's proprietary technology stack, including XHT, RSVENANT, NanoShelter, AeroMag, Mag-FOC and Shield Brain, the company's distributed cognitive autonomy platform. Together, these technologies position SES-34 not as a remotely assisted craft but as a true autonomous naval system designed for persistent maritime awareness, intelligent response and operational independence.

"SES-34 reflects our conviction that the future of maritime control belongs to platforms that can persist, decide and reposition without exposing themselves," said Antonio Sedino, Ph.D., Technology & R&D Officer (CTRO) of Reinventy Solutions Corp. "We are not developing a conventional unmanned craft with advanced features added on top. We are engineering a sovereign platform in which stealth, speed, survivability and cognition are integrated from first principles into a single operational system."

SES-34 is no longer a concept-stage study. The program has entered executive engineering and Phase-C digital prototyping, including advanced CAD definition, hydrodynamic and structural modeling, systems integration and production-oriented validation activities. Reinventy is also initiating the search for the ideal shipbuilding and industrial construction partner to commission physical realization of the platform once the executive design package is completed, currently targeted for the first quarter of 2027. Additional program information is available at https://reinventy-solutions.ca/proto-ses-34/.

About Reinventy Solutions Corp.

Reinventy Solutions Corp. is a Canadian industrial technology company developing advanced proprietary platforms across autonomous systems, edge AI, advanced materials, protection architectures, propulsion technologies and integrated energy systems. The company combines system engineering, materials science, hardware, software and cognitive architectures to develop defensible, patent-pending technologies for long-cycle industrial, strategic and autonomous applications. Its portfolio includes Shield Brain, XHT, RSVENANT, NanoShelter, AeroMag and Mag-FOC, integrated through a full-stack approach designed to create sovereign next-generation platforms for real-world deployment.

CONTACT Media Contact Team

COMPANY Reinventy Solutions Corp.

PHONE +1 (604) 330 8543

EMAIL press@reinventy-solutions.ca

WEB https://reinventy-solutions.ca/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/766988ec-f0c1-46e8-a73f-a5b60fff607c