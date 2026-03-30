New to The Street Announces Esteemed Client Virtuix Signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with U.S. Navy

Strategic Collaboration with Naval Postgraduate School Expands Virtuix's Defense Market Momentum and Advances VR-Based Military Training

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / New to The Street, a premier financial media platform broadcasting as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, today announces that its esteemed client, Virtuix Inc., has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California.

The agreement represents Virtuix's first formal research collaboration with the United States Navy and marks a significant milestone in the Company's continued expansion into the defense and simulation markets.

Positioning VR at the Center of Military Training Innovation

Under the agreement, Virtuix will deploy its Omni One system to NPS's Modeling, Virtual Environments, and Simulation (MOVES) Institute. Researchers will evaluate the effectiveness of omni-directional VR technology in enhancing military training, simulation, and mission planning.

This initiative reflects growing institutional demand for immersive, scalable training platforms that improve operational readiness while reducing logistical constraints.

Accelerating Defense Adoption Across Military Channels

The CRADA builds on Virtuix's increasing traction across the U.S. defense ecosystem, including engagements with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps, with deployments at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Yokota Air Base.

The collaboration further strengthens Virtuix's positioning as a next-generation provider of simulation technologies designed to support combat readiness, training efficiency, and human performance optimization.

Virtual Terrain Walk Expands Real-World Mission Capabilities

Virtuix's Virtual Terrain Walk (VTW) platform enables users to physically navigate immersive, AI-generated 3D environments based on real-world locations. The system supports:

Battlefield simulation and mission rehearsal

Pre-deployment familiarization of restricted environments such as submarines and naval vessels

Multi-user coordinated training scenarios

First responder and defense applications

By combining full-body movement with AI-driven 3D reconstruction, VTW delivers a highly realistic and adaptable training environment.

Executive Commentary

"Following growing interest from the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps, we are excited to see the Navy begin evaluating our Omni technology for training and simulation applications," said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. "This agreement highlights the broader adoption potential of our technology in defense. The insights gained will help accelerate the development of Virtual Terrain Walk as we expand our presence across military and first responder markets."

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. is a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. Its Omni platform enables users to walk and run in 360 degrees within immersive digital environments, pushing the boundaries of XR and AI-powered simulation.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, broadcasting weekly on Bloomberg and Fox Business. The platform combines long-form television, digital distribution, earned media, and iconic outdoor advertising to deliver unmatched visibility for public and private companies. Over 5.1 million combined New to The Street TV https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=7TxkblIWigXpsuxP and NewsOut Channel https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=cbDCzxCkjREySK02 YouTube subscribers

Media Contact:

New to The Street

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-announces-esteemed-client-virtuix-nasdaq-vtix-signs-cooperat-1152894