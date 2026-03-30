Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has engaged Geomorphic AI to digitize and interpret the recently acquired historical drill database of 1,211 historical drillholes on its Shirley Central Project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin.

"The engagement of Geomorphic AI represents a step-change in how we are advancing Shirley Central, leveraging purpose-built technology to rapidly convert a large historical dataset into a modern, high-resolution geological model. This approach compresses timelines, reduces uncertainty, and accelerates our path toward confirmation drilling and a compliant resource, while directly executing on our strategy of unlocking value from high-quality brownfield assets through disciplined, data-driven advancement," stated Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "With Shirley Central advancing toward drill-ready targets and Duck Creek progressing toward our first compliant resource, we are building meaningful momentum across our Wyoming portfolio as the fundamentals of U.S. uranium continue to strengthen."

Jeff Phillips, Geomorphic AI's VP of Business Development stated, "We're excited to support Noble Plains in unlocking the value of this extensive historical dataset. By applying our purpose-built AI and computer vision workflows, we're able to transform legacy drill logs into high-quality, usable data that can accelerate geological interpretation and decision-making."

Technology-Driven Strategy to Unlock Brownfield Value

The application of advanced digitization and artificial intelligence is a pillar of Noble Plains' strategy to unlock value from underutilized historical datasets. By integrating modern computational tools with legacy exploration data, the Company is able to materially enhance both the speed and quality of geological interpretation.

At Shirley Central, Noble Plains is deploying purpose-built AI and computer vision systems to systematically extract, standardize, and analyze large volumes of historical drill data, with the strong belief that the integration of AI-driven workflows represents a structural advantage in advancing brownfield uranium assets, particularly where extensive historical work exists but are not being fully utilized.

As the Company continues to build its project portfolio, it intends to systematically apply these technologies across its assets, establishing a scalable and repeatable process for converting historical data into compliant resources. This technology-enabled approach is designed to improve capital efficiency and enhance the probability of exploration success.

Rapid Advancement from Historical Data to Drill-Ready Targets

As previously announced, Noble Plains acquired a database comprising 1,211 historical gamma-ray logs from uranium exploration conducted between the 1950s and 1970s. These logs, historically stored as scanned images, contain extensive subsurface information but have not been usable in modern resource estimation workflows.

Through its engagement with Geomorphic AI, Noble Plains is now converting this dataset into a digital format using a purpose-built computer vision pipeline calibrated specifically for legacy uranium logs.

A Phase 1 pilot program has already been completed, successfully demonstrating the ability to:

Accurately extract gamma-ray traces across multiple historical log formats

Calibrate depth and convert CPS readings into estimated eU3O₈ grades

Generate per-hole digital outputs with robust quality control metrics

Build an integrated visualization platform incorporating maps and 3D modelling

Following this successful pilot, Noble Plains has initiated full-scale production digitization of the remaining ~1,200 drill holes.

Delivering a Modern Exploration Dataset

Upon completion, the Company expects to receive a comprehensive and fully digitized dataset including:

High-resolution downhole gamma profiles (~0.5 ft intervals)

Interpreted mineralized intervals with thickness, grade, and grade-thickness (GT) metrics

Standardized outputs compatible with industry geological software (including LAS format)

Quality-controlled datasets with confidence scoring and QA overlays

A fully integrated, interactive platform with drillhole summaries, mapping, and 3D visualization

Importantly, the program will culminate in a summary report with composite statistics the company will utilize to prioritize follow-up drill targets for a confirmation drill program on the project.

Shirley Central's is a Strategic Location for Future ISR Development

Shirley Central consists of 30 unpatented mineral claims covering 665 acres adjacent to the boundary of Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin ISR Project, which currently hosts a NI 43-101 compliant Measured & Indicated resource of 8.816 million lb U3O₈ at 0.23%¹ and is preparing to start production with header house 1-1 ready for injection and recovery pending final approval².

The Project is also bordered by Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), placing Noble Plains directly between two of the most active U.S. uranium developers.

Figure 1: Shirley Central Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/290403_342a4ffd5422a8f4_001full.jpg

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is an AI-driven minerals prospect generator with a proprietary geoscience platform. It deploys a purpose-built team of specialized AI agents for mineral exploration covering geology, geochemistry, permit screening, data capture, and report writing. These agents collaborate like a seamless digital exploration team. An orchestration engine autonomously evaluates targets via a structured workflow (permits, environment, geochemistry, geology) with quality gates at every step. A persistent evidence store captures every finding-drill intercepts, geochemical anomalies, permit checks-with source, confidence, and coordinates. Geomorphic also builds custom tools for clients, such as log digitization, 3D modeling, data room analysis, and report validation, with each engagement strengthening the platform.

More information is available at: www.geomorphic.ai.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

More information is available at: www.nobleplains.com.

Technical Report Summary, Amended Report for S-K 1300, "Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project, Carbon County Wyoming, USA" dated March 11, 2024 and prepared by Western Water Consultants, Inc. Ur-Energy Reports Year-End 2025 Results and Announces Conference Call and Webcast: Press Release dated March 10, 2026

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralisation, and the expected advancement of the Company's exploration strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as planned, the interpretation of historic data, the accuracy of geological modelling, the results of drilling and downhole probing, operational risks and weather delays, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290403

Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.