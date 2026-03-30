ONCOMATRYX, a Spanish biopharmaceutical company developing Quantum ADCs against the tumor microenvironment, has successfully raised $67 million to foster the clinical development of novel candidates.

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Oncomatryx facilities

The funding round was led by the company's institutional investors, including a $28 million strategic investment from the Spanish Government through Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnologico e Innovacion (CDTI), $18 million from Kutxa Fundazioa, $12 million from the Basque Government (Gobierno Vasco) and Ekarpen VC, $2 million from BBK, as well as Spanish and international private investors. This endorsement highlights the confidence in ONCOMATRYX pioneering Quantum ADCs to treat metastatic solid tumors.

"We are thrilled to count on the continued support of our existing investors," said Dr. Laureano Simon, CEO of ONCOMATRYX. "This funding validates the clinical progress of our lead candidate OMTX705 and equips us to take OMTX105 and other Quantum ADCs into clinical trials."

"This operation is an example of the public-private collaboration model that the Spanish Government promotes to strengthen our science and innovation system. Backing Oncomatryx means backing more advanced oncology therapies and positioning Spain at the forefront of biotechnology in the service of health," said Diana Morant, Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities of the Spanish Government, whose department is contributing $28 million through CDTI's Innvierte strategic co-investment programme.

"This investment is fully aligned with our objectives of fostering innovation and competitiveness, reinforcing our commitment to transformative projects with a tangible impact on our ecosystem," said Eluska Sukia, Head of Investments at Kutxa Fundazioa, which is scaling its stake in Oncomatryx from 1.7% to 7.4% through an $18 million commitment.

"With this investment, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a highly specialised biotechnology sector, which we consider strategic for the competitiveness and diversification of the Basque industrial base," said Mikel Jauregi, Minister of Industry, Energy Transition and Sustainability of the Basque Government, contributing $12 million alongside Ekarpen VC.

About Oncomatryx

Oncomatryx has developed a proprietary Antibody-Drug Conjugates platform that targets Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts in the microenvironment of metastatic solid tumors.

AI tools and Quantum Computing assist Oncomatryx scientists in ADC design and candidate selection. Proprietary payloads, dual payloads and conjugation chemistry strategies foster a unique ADC+ platform, complemented by an ADC Fill Finish facility under development in San Sebastián.

Oncomatryx's pioneering Quantum ADCs against immunosuppressive CAFs are developed in collaboration with prestigious universities, hospitals and research centers in US and Europe.

Phase Ib-II clinical results of OMTX705, a first-in-class ADC targeting Fibroblast Activation Protein in Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts, will be presented at major Oncology conferences throughout 2026.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05547321?term=oncomatryx&draw=2&rank=1

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Contacts:

For more information and updates about Oncomatryx and its clinical programs, please contact:

Pedro Esnaola

CPAO

pesnaola@oncomatryx.com