SK tes to Share Enterprise ITAD Insights at Inaugural ITAD Europe Conference

Eric Ingebretsen to join Global ITAD Alliance (GIA) panel on managing risk and value in large-scale enterprise IT and data center decommissioning.

SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / SK tes, a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and technology lifecycle services today announced that Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer at SK tes, will participate in a panel discussion at the first ITAD Europe conference, taking place in Nice, France, on Wednesday 15th April, 2026.

Eric will join industry peers from ERI and Kuusakoski, all members of the Global ITAD Alliance (GIA), for a panel entitled "Enterprise ITAD at Global Scale: Risk and Revenue Considerations that Lead to Success." The session will explore how large organizations and data center operators can reduce risk, maximize value recovery, and execute ITAD projects consistently across regions and asset types.

As organizations accelerate data center refresh, consolidation and decommissioning programs, ITAD has become a strategic function - requiring robust planning, standardized execution and reporting, and global governance. The panel will examine the operational, security, and commercial considerations that separate successful large-scale ITAD programs from fragmented, high-risk approaches.

"Enterprise ITAD at scale is no longer just about equipment processing - it's about risk management, value optimization, and operational discipline across the entire project lifecycle," said Eric Ingebretsen. "From early-stage planning through execution and reporting, organizations need repeatable, global processes and expert program management, to manage complexity and protect both data and brand."

The panel discussion reflects the real-world challenges organizations face when planning and executing large-scale enterprise ITAD and data center decommissioning programs where early-stage planning, risk management, and operational readiness are critical to success. Drawing on this experience, SK tes has developed a Data Center ITAD Project Planning Checklist and Readiness Workbook to help organizations assess scope, governance, risk, and execution readiness before undertaking complex multi-site ITAD and decommissioning initiatives.

These practical resources are designed for enterprise IT, data center, procurement, and sustainability teams planning complex ITAD projects, and reflect the real-world challenges encountered by Global ITAD Alliance members operating at global scale.

The ITAD Europe conference brings together ITAD providers, enterprise clients, and industry stakeholders to share best practices and insights on the evolving role of IT asset disposition in security, sustainability, and value recovery.

About SK tes: Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

For press enquiries please contact:

Kristine Kearney, Senior Global Marketing Manager

Kristine.kearney@sktes.com

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-to-share-enterprise-itad-insights-at-inaugural-itad-europe-1148014