Executive Group of Companies: Executive Table Group Unveils Trattoria di Como in Whistler

A Whistler Icon Reborn: Elevated Northern Italian Dining Returns to the Mountains

WHISTLER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Executive Table Group, the culinary division of Executive Hotels & Resorts, proudly announces the grand opening of Trattoria di Como, a fully reimagined Northern Italian dining destination located within the iconic Mountainside Lodge in the heart of Whistler Village.

A revival of the beloved Trattoria di Umberto, which first opened more than three decades ago, Trattoria di Como marks the return of one of Whistler's most storied culinary addresses-reborn through a meticulous, design-forward transformation that blends heritage, authenticity, and elevated mountain dining.

Following its closure during the pandemic, Executive Hotels & Resorts acquired the Mountainside Lodge and undertook a comprehensive redevelopment of the restaurant space-restoring its legacy while redefining its future.

Today, Trattoria di Como emerges as a rustic Northern Italian mountain trattoria, where timeless cuisine meets immersive design and storytelling-setting a new benchmark for destination dining in Whistler.

At the core of the experience is a richly layered interior inspired by Northern Italy's alpine regions. The restaurant features over 100 curated historic and original artworks, including rare collector pieces, complemented by a warm material palette designed to evoke traditional Italian mountain lodges.

The design extends beyond the dining room with the reinstatement of the original pool deck patio entrance, finished in imported travertine and framed by illuminated Roman-style terracotta planters-creating a distinctive and memorable arrival experience.

The culinary program is led by Culinary Director Mark Greenfield, alongside Whistler restaurant veteran Michael Graham, whose 25-year legacy includes decades with Il Caminetto and the original Trattoria.

In a meaningful nod to its roots, several original team members have returned, including Chef Brad Murphy, whose craftsmanship anchors the kitchen and bridges past and present with authenticity and consistency.

The menu celebrates the soul of Northern Italian cuisine-honouring iconic legacy dishes while introducing refined new offerings that reflect both tradition and evolution.

Returning guest favourites include Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Baked Lasagna di Carne, and Oven-Roasted Pacific Sablefish. New signature dishes, such as the 38 oz Porterhouse Fiorentina and Veal alla Milanese, introduce bold, elevated expressions of classic Italian cuisine.

Complementing the culinary program is a robust, Italian-focused wine list curated to showcase both iconic and emerging regions-designed to pair seamlessly with the menu and elevate the overall dining experience.

Trattoria di Como also offers private dining opportunities, providing an intimate and richly appointed setting for special occasions, corporate gatherings, and VIP guest experiences.

Following a limited soft opening, Trattoria di Como has already received exceptional guest response, with returning patrons and new visitors alike expressing strong enthusiasm for the revival of beloved dishes, the return of familiar faces, and the transformation of the dining room into a richly appointed, immersive environment.

Guests have described the experience as both nostalgic and elevated-capturing the spirit of the original Trattoria while delivering a refined and contemporary interpretation suited to today's global traveller.

"Trattoria di Como represents something very rare-the revival of a deeply loved institution, reimagined with intention, craftsmanship, and respect for its legacy. Seeing original guests and team members return has been incredibly meaningful, and we hope to create one of the most memorable and authentic dining experiences for our valued guests, both local and international."

- Salim Sayani, Principal

Address: 4417 Sundial Place, Whistler, BC

Hours of Operation: Wednesday-Sunday 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Reservations recommended.

Info@trattoriadicomo.com

Tel: 604.966.2311

SOURCE: Executive Group of Companies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/executive-table-group-unveils-trattoria-di-como-in-whistler-1150448