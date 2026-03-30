Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate and Avenir Complete First Joint Bio-LNG Bunkering in Europe

Partnership launches certified Bio-LNG supply routes in Europe, supporting maritime operators in meeting FuelEU Maritime, RED III, and EU ETS requirements.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Anew Climate, a global leader in low-carbon fuel solutions, and Avenir, a leading provider of LNG and Bio-LNG for the maritime sector, today announced the successful completion of their first joint liquefied biomethane (Bio-LNG) bunkering operation at the LNG terminal in the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania, operated by KN Energies.

During the operation, Anew supplied certified waste-based Bio-LNG to an Avenir vessel, which transported the product to Sweden for use by vessels operated by Destination Gotland, a Swedish ferry operator, supporting the decarbonization of passenger marine transport. This milestone marks Anew's first Bio-LNG bunkering project in Europe and follows a series of successful Bio-LNG bunkering operations in North America, advancing the development of global Bio-LNG supply chains.

Avenir deployed the Avenir Ascension for the operation. The 7,500 cbm vessel forms part of Avenir's fully owned and operated fleet of five modern LNG bunker and supply vessels, with two additional vessels under construction. Operating across Northwest Europe, the Avenir Ascension performs more than 200 operations annually, supplying LNG and Bio-LNG to marine and industrial customers, primarily in the Baltic region.

The Bio-LNG delivered in Klaipeda is sourced from Anew's diversified biomethane portfolio and supports near-term emissions reductions. Optimized for negative lifecycle carbon intensity, it meets FuelEU Maritime and RED III requirements and is fully compatible with existing LNG infrastructure-allowing shipowners to reduce emissions without modifying vessels or bunkering systems.

By combining Anew's expertise in biomethane aggregation, certification, and regulatory compliance with Avenir's established fleet, bunkering capabilities and customer network, the partnership enables the delivery of Bio-LNG to support shipowners and operators across the globe in meeting increasingly stringent decarbonization targets.

With regulations such as FuelEU Maritime, RED III, the EU ETS, and evolving IMO frameworks, maritime operators face increasing pressure to reduce lifecycle emissions. Certified Bio-LNG provides a practical, drop-in pathway to decarbonization while maintaining continuity of operations.

"Greening shipping is not a future ambition - it is happening today," said John Cosmo Dwelle, Managing Director at Anew Climate Europe. "By combining our expanding renewable gas network with Avenir's maritime infrastructure we are delivering robust, fully certified Bio-LNG supply chains that are practical, flexibly accessible, and aligned with regulatory requirements. We are proud to launch our first initiative with Avenir as we expand our Bio-LNG offering globally."

"Bio-LNG plays a crucial role in reducing emissions from shipping today," said Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director at Avenir. "This transaction with Anew strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, traceable Bio-LNG solutions, directly supporting our customers as they reduce emissions and progress on their decarbonization pathways."

"We are happy to see Bio-LNG delivered to our vessels through Anew Climate and Avenir. For 2026, we are increasing Destination Gotland's use of Bio-LNG in order to support FuelEU Maritime compliance of vessels that need support to comply with the greenhouse gas criteria of the regulations through pooling", says Henry Hammarström, senior energy and climate strategist and head of sales at Gotland Carbon Solutions.

This operation builds on Anew Climate's growing momentum. In October 2025, the company completed its first Bio-LNG loading at the Port of Long Beach in collaboration with Seaspan Energy, launching certified Bio-LNG bunkering services for vessels operating along the western coast of North America.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise , TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

About Avenir LNG Limited

Avenir LNG Limited is a leading independent owner and operator of small-scale LNG carriers and LNG bunker vessels. Founded in 2017, the company plays a key role in enabling the global energy transition by providing safe, reliable and flexible LNG logistics solutions. With one of the largest fleets of LNG bunker vessels globally, Avenir LNG supports the marine fuel transition to LNG and Bio-LNG while also serving industrial customers through small-scale LNG distribution. The company combines technical expertise, operational excellence and long-term partnerships to deliver efficient, lower-emission energy solutions worldwide.

Media Contacts:

Dagmar Düring

pr@anewclimate.com

Tara Ryan

info@avenirlng.com

Photo Credit: Avenir LNG Limited

SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anew-climate-and-avenir-complete-first-joint-bio-lng-bunkering-i-1151609