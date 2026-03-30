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ACCESS Newswire
30.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Patient Safety Movement Foundation Welcomes Clairity, Dedalus, and Delfina as New Partners to Open Data Pledge

Expanding global commitment to interoperability, transparency, and safer patient care in pursuit of zero preventable harm - by 2030

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) today announced that Clairity Inc., Dedalus, and Delfina Care have signed its Open Data Pledge, reinforcing a growing global movement among healthcare and technology leaders to unlock the life-saving potential of clinical data while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.

The Open Data Pledge represents a shared commitment to ensure that data generated by medical technologies, including electronic health records (EHRs), infusion pumps, anesthesia machines, physiological monitors, and other clinical systems, are accessible in responsible, secure, and meaningful ways. By enabling appropriate access to this data, signatories empower clinicians, caregivers, researchers, and innovators to make more informed and timely decisions, through AI driven predictive algorithms that improve care delivery, and ultimately enhance patient safety.

"Preventable patient harm remains one of the most urgent challenges in healthcare," said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "By welcoming Clairity, Dedalus, and Delfina to the Open Data Pledge, we are accelerating progress toward a future where data flows seamlessly to enable predictive algorithms to assist clinicians to make timely decisions. Predictive algorithms are essential to achieving our goal of zero patient safety incidents by 2030."

Michael Ramsay, MD, FRCA, CEO of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, added, "Sharing data is so important for the creation of predictive algorithms that will save lives and ultimately protect our loved ones!"

Through the pledge, Clairity, Dedalus, and Delfina affirm that patient-generated clinical data should serve the best interests of patients by supporting safe, informed, and timely care wherever it is delivered. The organizations committed to promoting interoperability and enabling secure, compliant access to relevant data, while safeguarding patient privacy and adhering to all applicable data privacy and healthcare industry regulations.

Importantly, the pledge focuses exclusively on patient-generated clinical data and does not require the disclosure of proprietary algorithms, software, or intellectual property. The only data that is shared is the data their products are purchased for.

By signing the Open Data Pledge, Clairity, Dedalus, and Delfina join a growing network of 90+ forward-thinking organizations, including Baxter, BD, Edwards, Fujifilm Sonosite, GE, Hamilton, IBM, Iradimed, Masimo, Medtronic, Mindray, Oracle, Philips, Smith Medical, Willow and Zoll, committed to transparency, collaboration, and shared accountability in advancing patient safety. Together, these efforts aim to ensure that clinical data fulfills its highest purpose: protecting patients and saving lives.

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation continues to call on healthcare and technology leaders worldwide to join the Open Data Pledge and contribute to a safer, more connected healthcare system.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global nonprofit organization with a bold mission: to eliminate preventable patient harm and death across the world. By convening leaders, advancing evidence-based solutions, securing actionable commitments and amplifying patient voices, the Foundation drives systemic change to make healthcare safer for all. For more information, visit http://psmf.org

Contact

Patient Safety Movement Foundation
Irene Mulonni, irene@mulonni.com | (858) 859-7001

SOURCE: Patient Safety Movement Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/patient-safety-movement-foundation-welcomes-clairity-dedalus-and-delf-1151624

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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