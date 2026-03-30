LeadStar Partners with MediCare Express to Deliver Priority In-Person Appointments to Licensed Agents in AmeriLife's Nationwide Network

Latest advancement in LeadStar's evolution reinforces AmeriLife's foundational commitment to building enduring agent-client relationships through personalized, face-to-face Medicare consultations

CLEARWATER, FL AND LARGO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / LeadStar, the proprietary lead generation platform exclusively designed for licensed agents and marketers in the AmeriLife distribution network, today announced a strategic partnership with MediCare Express, a leader in the Medicare in-person appointment space. Now available at LeadStarHub.com, this collaboration gives licensed insurance agents first access to MediCare Express's coveted appointment slots in limited areas before they become available to agents outside the AmeriLife network, ensuring they can connect with pre-vetted Medicare prospects interested in enrolling in Medicare.

This partnership brings together two leading brands that were previously competitors in the Medicare lead-generation space. Through this strategic collaboration, agents in AmeriLife's distribution network across the United States will benefit from the combined strength of both industry leaders with a unique competitive advantage: priority booking.

"LeadStar has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of our Medicare agents, and this partnership with MediCare Express represents another significant milestone in that journey," said William DeCourcy, Chief Lead Generation Officer for AmeriLife. "By combining MediCare Express's established reputation for quality in-person Medicare appointments with LeadStar's exclusive priority booking access, we're providing licensed agents in AmeriLife's network with a powerful advantage in serving Medicare-eligible consumers throughout the country. This partnership embodies our commitment to continuous innovation that will benefit AmeriLife's Medicare distribution network."

"MediCare Express has built our reputation on delivering quality in-person Medicare appointments that convert into meaningful relationships between licensed insurance agents and Medicare beneficiaries," said Doug Winslow, Founder & Co-CEO of MediCare Express. "Partnering with LeadStar and AmeriLife allows us to extend our services to one of the industry's most respected Medicare insurance distribution networks. We're thrilled to offer priority booking access, while ensuring Medicare-eligible consumers receive the exceptional, personalized service they need when making critical healthcare decisions, especially during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period and beyond."

Key Benefits for Medicare Insurance Agents

The LeadStar-MediCare Express partnership delivers several competitive advantages to independent Medicare insurance agents and agencies in the AmeriLife network that offer Medicare Advantage plans in the field:

In-Person Medicare Appointments in Your Local Territory: Access face-to-face appointments with Medicare-eligible prospects, aged 65+, in the agents' local market across all 50 states.

High Medicare Lead Conversion Rates: MediCare Express's proven track record of delivering quality Medicare appointments that have a high propensity to convert to Medicare Advantage enrollments.

Priority Booking for Medicare Appointments: LeadStar will provide agents and marketers in the AmeriLife distribution network with first access to available Medicare appointment slots in limited areas before other lead buyers.

Pre-Vetted Medicare Prospects: Connect with Medicare prospects who are ready to discuss and enroll in Medicare Advantage coverage.

Seamless LeadStar Platform Integration: Access to MediCare Express appointments through the familiar LeadStar lead generation platform.

Why In-Person Medicare Appointments Build Trust and Long-Term Client Relationships

In today's healthcare landscape, the value of face-to-face Medicare consultations cannot be overstated. In-person Medicare appointments strengthen the customer experience by creating opportunities for licensed insurance agents to build long-lasting relationships founded on trust and personal connection. Many Medicare-eligible consumers are seeking more than just a transactional experience - they're looking for a trusted professional who can assist them with all their healthcare needs, as well as life insurance and retirement solutions.

"The in-person Medicare appointment model aligns perfectly with AmeriLife's commitment to helping people live longer, healthier lives," DeCourcy explained. "When licensed agents meet face-to-face with Medicare-eligible consumers, they're not just selling a Medicare policy - they're establishing themselves as trusted insurance professionals who can potentially guide families through every stage of their health and wealth journey. This partnership with MediCare Express strengthens that critical first connection during the Medicare enrollment process."

One-to-one Medicare appointments lay the foundation for enduring bonds between consumers and licensed insurance professionals who can help them navigate the often complex and difficult landscape of quality Medicare health insurance and life insurance.

AmeriLife's distribution platform is built on the principle of serving as a primary touchpoint where consumers, especially those who are Medicare-eligible, can access a network of affiliated and licensed experts capable of addressing their health, life insurance, and wealth management needs throughout their lifetimes.

How LeadStar Continues Innovating Medicare Lead Generation Solutions

Since its inception in October 2022, LeadStar has transformed the Medicare lead generation landscape for AmeriLife agents through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology. The platform began with LeadStar Marketplace, delivering exclusive, real-time Medicare leads and warm-transfer calls at industry-leading prices. In April 2023, LeadStar expanded its capabilities by launching LeadStar Direct, partnering with RGI Solutions to provide compliant direct mail Medicare campaigns and CRM solutions.

Most recently, in August 2025, LeadStar partnered with EnrollHere to launch a next-generation platform featuring AI-powered Medicare lead generation tools, up to 64% price reductions, and zero monthly license fees for licensed insurance agents. The enhanced platform quickly proved its value during the 2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), streamlining the lead generation process while emphasizing CMS compliance and efficiency.

To learn more about this new partnership, visit www.LeadStarHub.com.

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About LeadStar

LeadStar is AmeriLife's proprietary lead-generation platform, created exclusively for AmeriLife-affiliated agents and marketers. Guided by the mantra "Better Leads, Better Prices, Better Results," LeadStar leverages advanced AI-powered technology and compliance-integrated tools to empower licensed healthcare agents' success. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of lead generation solutions, including LeadStar Marketplace for real-time leads and calls, LeadStar Direct for compliant direct mail campaigns, and now priority access to MediCare Express's in-person appointments. To learn more about LeadStar, visit LeadStarHub.com.

About MediCare Express

MediCare Express is a well-known leader in providing industry-leading in-person Medicare appointments, connecting qualified Medicare-eligible consumers with licensed insurance agents nationwide. The company has established a reputation for delivering high-quality, pre-vetted prospects that consistently achieve superior conversion rates. To learn more about MediCare Express, visit MedicareExpress.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

Media@AmeriLife.com

Doug Winslow

MediCare Express

doug@medicareexpress.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/leadstar-partners-with-medicare-express-to-deliver-priority-in-p-1152649