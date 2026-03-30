Sir Nick Faldo and GOLF.AI Announce "Golf's New Voice," a Global Video Series from GOLF.AI Studios that will Premiere Soon on YouTube

The launch of "Golf's New Voice" by GOLF.AIStudios will be a landmark moment for the sport and the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence as it's the first time one of golf's all-time greats will combine his global experience, expertise and nuanced knowledge of golf with the power of AI to deliver an unsurpassed viewing experience for over 150 million golfers worldwide. And GOLF.AI is honored to have partnered with Sir Nick Faldo to take this concept and transform it into reality.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Six-time Major Champion Sir Nick Faldo and GOLF.AI Inc. today announced "Golf's New Voice," a groundbreaking video series that will explore the future of golf through the lens of artificial intelligence.

"Golf's New Voice" will premiere soon on YouTube and was created by GOLF.AITM Studios. The series brings together one of the most respected figures in golf with the next generation of intelligent technology to examine how the sport is evolving.

PHOTO CAPTION: An AI-generated image of Sir Nick Faldo's "Digital Twins" as they pose to promote the soon-to-premiere, groundbreaking online video series - "Golf's New Voice" - created by GOLF.AI Studios in partnership with Sir Faldo, a global ambassador of GOLF.AI.

"For the first time, artificial intelligence will become a part of the storytelling of golf itself, revealing patterns, insights, and perspectives across generations of the game," Sir Nick Faldo said. "Clearly golf has become a global sport, with close to 150 million golfers around the world. It was this opportunity to combine my over 60 years of golf insights with the power of AI and bring that to golfers everywhere that got me so excited about this new show, 'Golf's New Voice.'"

A trailer for "Golf's New Voice" can be found here on Sir Nick Faldo's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/gRxV72jBrSQ

VIDEO CAPTION: The official trailer for "Golf's New Voice," an online video series created by GOLF.AI Studios that features the AI-empowered intelligence, insight, and experience of Sir Nick Faldo, a global ambassador of GOLF.AI.

A Series About the Evolution of the Game

Golf has always adapted to change: from the earliest links courses of Scotland to modern global championships, and from hickory shafts to carbon drivers. Simply put, in spite of what some describe as "the tradition of golf," the reality is that the sport has continuously evolved alongside innovation.

According to Clive Mayhew, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLF.AI, "Golf's New Voice" has been established to explore that evolution in a way never attempted before.

"Every generation of golf has been shaped by innovation," Mayhew said. "We are now in the era of artificial intelligence, and 'Golf's New Voice' was created to help the golf world understand how this technology will influence the way the game is played, experienced, and managed in the future."

PHOTO CAPTION: Clive Mayhew, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLF.AI.

Across multiple episodes, Sir Nick Faldo will examine the defining elements of the game as his own experience at the highest level is melded with AI-driven analysis of the sport's greatest moments.

The opening episode explores the psychology of golf and dives into the mental battles that define great champions and the emotional patterns that shape performance under pressure.

Future episodes will examine:

The evolution of the golf swing across generations;

The technology revolution in equipment;

The global expansion of the sport;

The unique drama of the four major championships; and

The theatre and intensity of the Ryder Cup.

The first season of the series concludes by looking forward to explore how data, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology will shape golf by 2030 and beyond.

A Legendary Voice Meets Intelligent Technology

Sir Nick Faldo's career spans the modern history of the sport.

With six major golf championships to his credit, Ryder Cup success, a Hall of Fame career, and decades as one of golf's most recognized broadcasters, Sir Faldo has long been considered one of the game's most thoughtful voices.

In "Golf's New Voice," that voice is paired with artificial intelligence to uncover deeper insights into the sport.

"Golf has always been a game of reflection and learning," Sir Nick Faldo added. "This series explores the moments that shaped the sport and how technology is helping us understand the game in new ways."

The First Production from GOLF.AI Studios

The series is the inaugural production from GOLF.AI Studios, the new media division of GOLF.AI, a company building artificial intelligence platforms for the global golf industry.

GOLF.AI is developing technologies designed to connect golfers and golf courses through AI-powered services including voice booking systems, intelligent caddie experiences, and advanced golf data platforms.

"This series reflects a broader shift happening across all aspects of society - artificial intelligence," Mayhew said. "My first career spanned close to 20 years in the consumer software world before I retired and began living my dream of golfing at the best courses all over the planet. But it wasn't long before it soon became apparent that AI's potential to change everything, including golf, was undeniable. That led to the launch of GOLF.AI, and now through our partnership with Sir Nick Faldo, we have the opportunity to help golfers everywhere with this new series: 'Golf's New Voice.'"

The series marks the beginning of content from GOLF.AI Studios, with various forms of media planned that will focus on exploring the intersection of sport, technology, and the future of golf.

About GOLF.AI

GOLF.AI Inc. is the world's #1 AI company in golf. Its technologies help golf courses and golfers connect through intelligent services including the GOLF.AITM CONCIERGE Agent and AI-powered golf data systems designed to enhance the golf experience both on and off the course. With partners across Australia, Europe, and the United States, GOLF.AI is helping shape the future of the golf industry.

GOLF.AI, GOLF.AI Studios, GOLF.AI CONCIERGE and the GOLF.AI logos are trademarks of GOLF.AI Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Copyright 2026 © of GOLF.AI Inc.

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SOURCE: GOLF.AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sir-nick-faldo-and-golf.ai-announce-%22golfs-new-voice-%22-a-global-vi-1152941