Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Announces Entry Into Final Negotiations with Consortium of Cable Operators for Deployment of Ad Insertion Technology

Proposed Agreement Would Extend Company's Technology and Services to Approximately 150,000 Subscribers

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), a technology-driven provider of dynamic digital ad insertion technology and advertising services for the cable television industry, today announced that it has entered into final negotiations with a consortium of cable system operators for the deployment of its proprietary Adaptive Ad Systems technology and related services to an aggregate subscriber base of approximately 150,000.

The ongoing negotiations contemplate installing the Company's cloud-based ad insertion platform at the head-end facilities of multiple cable systems participating in the consortium. Under the structure currently being discussed, the Company would, consistent with its standard business model, retain full ownership and control of its technology while providing end-to-end services to each participating system, including advertising sales, scheduling, traffic, and billing.

"We are pleased to report that we are in advanced discussions with this group of cable operators and are working diligently toward the completion of a definitive agreement," said J. Michael Heil, CEO of Adaptive Ad Systems. "If concluded, this engagement would represent a meaningful expansion of our subscriber reach and is consistent with our ongoing strategy of bringing our proprietary technology and advertising capabilities to underserved and un-served cable markets across the United States."

There can be no assurance that the current negotiations will result in a definitive agreement, or that any agreement, if reached, will be executed on the terms currently contemplated. The Company intends to provide further updates as material developments occur.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those regarding anticipated business developments, negotiations, subscriber growth, and the Company's future financial performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the possibility that negotiations may not result in a definitive agreement, or that any such agreement may be on terms different from those currently anticipated. Adaptive Ad Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC:AATV) is a technology-driven advertising technology company specializing in targeted, high-impact cable television advertising solutions. Utilizing proprietary cloud-based ad insertion technology developed over more than three decades, the Company serves cable television operators across approximately 39 states in more than 200 designated marketing areas, with a market opportunity encompassing more than thirty million households. The Company installs, owns, and operates its technology at cable head-end locations under long-term exclusive agreements and provides a full suite of advertising sales, scheduling, traffic, and billing services. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the Company serves a diverse client base across the cable television industry, leveraging innovation to drive engagement and value for its shareholders and partners.

CONTACT:

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

4400 NE 77th Avenue, Suite 275

Vancouver, Washington 98662

Call: +1-310-321-4958

Email: info@adaptivemedia.com

Web: www.adaptivemedia.com

SOURCE: Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adaptive-ad-systems-announces-entry-into-final-negotiations-with-1152973