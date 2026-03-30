Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Bracewell LLP announced today that appellate lawyer Peter B. Siegal has joined the firm as a partner in the Washington, DC office. Siegal joins Bracewell's nationally recognized appellate team, to which he brings expertise handling complex litigation before the United States courts of appeals and Supreme Court, as well as federal trial courts and agencies. His experience with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) matters and Administrative Procedure Act (APA) litigation provides particular strategic value to clients of Bracewell's market-leading energy regulatory and environment, lands and resources practices, who have increasingly seen their matters being resolved not only at the agency level, but by the courts.

"We're pleased to welcome Peter to Bracewell," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "He is a highly regarded appellate lawyer whose experience in FERC and APA matters further strengthens our team and enhances our ability to represent clients in complex litigation and regulatory matters."

Siegal has argued and won cases before various courts of appeals, including highly technical FERC and other agency matters in the DC and Federal Circuits. His experience spans the energy, infrastructure, life sciences, technology, financial services and transportation sectors, among others.

"Peter is an outstanding appellate lawyer with deep experience in Administrative Procedure Act litigation and FERC-related matters," said Warren W. Harris, chair of Bracewell's appellate practice. "He adds meaningful depth to our team and will be immediately involved in ongoing and anticipated matters involving our energy clients."

"We are seeing a growing number of FERC and other regulatory matters move from the agencies to the courts," said Mark K. Lewis, managing partner of Bracewell's Washington, DC office and a partner in the firm's energy regulatory practice. "Peter's experience in Administrative Procedure Act litigation and appellate advocacy positions Bracewell to continue to handle those matters seamlessly. He will be an important resource for our energy regulatory and environmental teams as this work continues."

"Bracewell has a leading platform in all areas of the energy sector, including energy regulation, and I'm excited to join a team that is deeply engaged in issues vital to clients' businesses," said Siegal. "The firm's strength across regulatory, environmental and litigation matters allows us to guide clients from agency proceedings through complex trial and appellate challenges without skipping a beat."

Siegal joins Bracewell from Norton Rose Fulbright, where he served as deputy head of the appellate practice and hiring partner for the Washington, DC office.

He earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law, where he served as senior articles editor of Northwestern University Law Review, and received his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He clerked for the Honorable William J. Kayatta, Jr., of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Peter B. Siegal, Bracewell LLP, Partner

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About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

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Source: Bracewell