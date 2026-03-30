Inspirational Three-Time Paralympic Medalist Andrew Kurka Joins Netcracker at Telecom Networking and Fundraising Event in Vail, Colorado

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will once again partner with Adaptive Spirit, an annual event held in Vail, Colorado that gives companies from the telecom industry the unique opportunity to team up with elite athletes and help raise funds for the U.S. Paralympic Ski Snowboard Team.

Taking place from April 9-12, the event will feature a mix of educational, networking and outdoor activities, including ski races alongside athletes such as Netcracker-sponsored U.S. Paralympic Alpine skier Andrew Kurka, who recently added a Bronze medal to his collection during the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milano Cortina, Italy. Kurka previously received Gold and Silver medals during the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Netcracker is a Silver Sponsor of the event and will host a Hydration Zone at the top of the race course and a Relaxation Zone at the bottom of the course offering chair massages to event participants.

"We could not be more thrilled to continue our support for Adaptive Spirit and the wonderful athletes who truly embody hard work, perseverance and tenacity," said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker. "Andrew Kurka has been an inspiration to us for many years, and we are proud to have played even a small role in his remarkable achievements on the slopes."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and a broad range of vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330249850/en/

Contacts:

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com