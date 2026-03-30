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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
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OneLayer Expands European Operations and Appoints Sander Teunissen as Sales Director, EMEA

As part of this growth, OneLayer has appointed Sander Teunissen as Sales Director for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Sander brings more than a decade of experience leading regional sales organizations and scaling enterprise adoption across international markets. In his new role, he will focus on expanding OneLayer's European footprint and supporting customers as they integrate private LTE/5G into their critical operations.

"OneLayer continues to see accelerating momentum throughout Europe as more enterprises adopt private cellular networks and seek a unified, secure way to manage their connected devices," said Drew Ganther, VP of Sales at OneLayer. "Sander's leadership and customer first approach will be instrumental in supporting this growth and ensuring regional organizations have the visibility and security they need."

OneLayer's platform already plays a central role for European customers in the chemicals manufacturing sector, where its device centric security, observability, and orchestration capabilities enable seamless integration between private cellular deployments and existing enterprise cybersecurity infrastructure. The company is also seeing increased traction across manufacturing and utilities customers seeking a scalable, vendor agnostic foundation for their private LTE/5G journeys.

In parallel, OneLayer is working closely with established technology partners such as Nokia and Ericsson, as well as leading carriers and system integrators, to support live private LTE/5G deployments across complex industrial and critical infrastructure environments. This partner-led approach enables OneLayer to scale securely across Europe while remaining aligned with local operational requirements and regulatory frameworks.

The expansion reflects OneLayer's commitment to supporting critical industrial and municipal organizations worldwide, ensuring enterprises can operate their private cellular networks with the same level of control and security as traditional IT environments.

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and zero trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage their cellular networks seamlessly without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.onelayer.com.

Media Contact:
Mor Ben-Horin
mor.ben.horin@onelayer.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455348/OneLayer_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onelayer-expands-european-operations-and-appoints-sander-teunissen-as-sales-director-emea-302728591.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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