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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Aurzen Official: Aurzen Unveils the Portable EAZZE D1 air, Delivering Smart TV Simplicity with Built-In Streaming and USB-C Power

A recessed USB-C port with 65W PD support allows D1 air to run from common laptop chargers or portable power banks, making it easy to move from room to room or take entertainment outdoors. The integrated 180-degree gimbal stand keeps cables neatly out of sight while allowing smooth transitions from wall to ceiling projection with a simple adjustment.

Setup stays out of the way, even as the projector is repositioned. A ToF (Time of Flight) laser autofocus system responds instantly to distance changes, while automatic keystone correction keeps the image properly aligned across different surfaces. With native 1080p resolution, 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, and Dolby Audio tuning, D1 air delivers a clear, balanced viewing experience across a range of everyday environments. A sealed optical design further helps maintain consistent performance over time.

D1 air is now live on Amazon US at $199.99, launching at a limited-time introductory price of $129.99. It is also rolling out across Amazon UK, Germany, and France, with pricing set at £179.99 (£129.99 intro) and €199.99 (€149.99 intro).

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. All Aurzen products are SGS-certified in accordance with ANSI/ISO 21118 standards, ensuring transparent, accurately measured brightness with no exaggerated claims.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944139/Aurzen_unveils_portable_D1_air_deliver_smart_TV_simplicity.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurzen-unveils-the-portable-eazze-d1-air-delivering-smart-tv-simplicity-with-built-in-streaming-and-usb-c-power-302727193.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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