Tigermed Announces 2025 Annual Results

HANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. ("Tigermed" or the "company") (Stock code: 300347.SZ / 3347.HK), a leading global provider of integrated research and development solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device industry, announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Reporting Period").

This document is for information purposes only and is not intended to provide any representation, in whole or in part, of the relevant matters. Please refer to the 2025 annual results announcement and other relevant announcements published on the websites of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn) and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (www.hkexnews.hk) for further information.

All financials disclosed in this document are presented in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("CASBE") except for those specifically noted otherwise.

Financial Performance:

During the reporting period, the company's total revenue achieved RMB 6,833 million and gross profit of RMB 1,873 million.

During the reporting period, adjusted net profit attributable to the owners of the company and margin is RMB 355 million.

During the reporting period, segment revenue generated from Clinical Trial Solutions reached RMB 3,267 million, and segment revenue generated from Clinical-related and Lab Services reached RMB 3,566 million.

During the reporting period, China revenue was RMB 3,705 million, accounting for 54% of total revenue, while revenue from overseas markets was RMB 3,128 million, accounting for 46%.

Tigermed new bookings growth accelerated in 2025, with the net new bookings reaching RMB 10,158 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.6%, while backlog of future contracted revenue reaching RMB 18,202 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.4%.

[1] Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company after deducting extraordinary gain or loss

2025 Business Highlights

In 2025, Tigermed had 11,130 employees across 42 countries and regions, including 1,964 overseas employees. During the reporting period, the Company maintained a leading position in the Chinese clinical CRO industry in 2025, with the highest market share [2]. From 2004 to 2025, Tigermed provided services to 61% Class I new drug approvals in China. During the reporting period, Tigermed assisted in 49 Class I new drug and 5 innovative medical device approvals in China.

During the reporting period, Tigermed enhanced its global presence and one-stop service capabilities through the acquisition of Micron (Japan CRO) and Shanghai Bioquick. The company also continues to expand team scale in countries such as Malaysia and India to provide more comprehensive R&D services to global clients. Tigermed in-house developed YIYa AI LLM platform rolling out for commercial use, and launched AI-powered translation and writing platforms, among other products. Tigermed completed new Global Headquarters Building in Hangzhou and was awarded the highest AAA MSCI ESG Rating in 2025.

In the clinical trial solutions field, as of December 31, 2025, the Company had 663 Drug Clinical Trials and 744 Medical Device and IVD Projects. During the reporting period, the company added 50 new U.S. FDA IND projects and assisted 85 Chinese IND/MRCT applications to receive clinical approval in multiple countries. Also, Tigermed assisted in obtaining FDA approval for the first US biodegradable film for the treatment of intrauterine adhesions and achieved successful "zero-defect" passing of FDA inspection. During the reporting period, Tigermed added 255 new PV projects and 189 new clients in 2025; Medical Translation added 83 new clients in 2025, up 25% YoY.

In the Clinical-related and Lab Services field, as of December 31, 2025, Tigermed's ongoing Data Management & Statistical Analysis (DMSA) projects increased to 984, the number of global DMSA customers increased to 439, and assisted in marketing of 7 innovative drugs in both China and overseas markets. During the reporting period, we had 2,753 ongoing SMO projects, new bookings for SMO business continued its double-digit YoY growth, and the SMO team had over 4,000 people, collaborating with 700+ clinical trial sites. In 2025, after Frontage Laboratories' acquisition of Teddy Clinical Research Laboratory, further integration of lab operations, with a cumulative 180+ NMPA inspections and 70+ FDA inspections passed. During the reporting period, Independent Central Imaging added 70 new projects and 40 new customers, and newly signed projects expanded beyond the Company's established focus areas to include medical aesthetics, further broadening the scope of therapeutic areas covered.

In 2025, Tigermed continued to strengthen its global presence to support Chinese innovation in reaching international markets. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had participated in 241 Overseas Clinical Trials, cumulatively handling 164 MRCT projects. Our U.S. team reached 1,000+ people, added 17 new clinical trials, and 38 clinical trials were ongoing. After the acquisition of Micron (a CRO company) in Japan, our Japan clinical operation team reached 200+ people. Besides, Tigermed established our new office in Malaysia, with an initial team comprising 20+ people, and the team in India expanded to 60 people. These developments further enhanced the Company's international influence.

In 2025, Tigermed continued to advance its digital strategy to empower innovation and improve clinical operations' quality and efficiency. Multiple intelligent remote clinical trial platforms, including CTRM, CTCM, and Safety Portal, were upgraded with new features during the reporting period. In cutting-edge fields such as weight loss with GLP-1 drugs, the Company is deeply integrating decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) with digital tools, and deployed the Tigermed DCT platform at AKTH Hospital in Nigeria to enhance its digital clinical service capabilities; the in-house developed YIYa AI LLM platform, an AI-powered translation and writing platform rolling out for commercial use.

Followed by its philosophy of win-win cooperation, Tigermed continued to deepen strategic collaboration with global partners. During the reporting period, at the National Smart Medical Insurance Competition hosted by the National Healthcare Security Administration of the PRC in 2025, the Company's RWS team won first and second prizes; our RWS business achieved a strategic upgrade and collaboration with Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration. Beijing Taya Ltd. ("Taya") was selected for CSA Research's List of Top 100 Global Language Service Providers ("LSPs") and was included in the 2025 List of Recommended LSPs in China. In July 2025, Taya and Macau Millennium College (MMC) jointly established the "Taya Macau Smart Medical Health Language Service Laboratory".

Management Comment

Dr. Xiaoping Ye, Co-founder and Chairman of Tigermed, commented: "In 2025, the global biopharmaceutical industry entered a new cycle of technological convergence and value reshaping. In response, Tigermed embedded its development into the broader ecosystem, empowering global innovative drug R&D through forward-looking deployment and resource integration. Over the past year, we navigated industry cycles with strategic resolve. Looking ahead, we will uphold a long-term perspective and partner with the industry to advance high-quality development in China's biopharmaceutical sector."

Ms. Xiaochun Cao, Co-founder, Executive Director and President of Tigermed, stated: "Tigermed is shifting its focus from market expansion to creating a deeply integrated global innovation network. By 2025, we enhanced resource coordination and response times across major markets, improving the quality and resilience of our projects. We embraced technological transformation by integrating digitalization and intelligent technologies into clinical R&D, enabling us to better meet diverse client needs and accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies to patients."

[2] Source: Frost & Sullivan

Forward-Looking Statements

The information communicated herein may contain certain "forward-looking statements", which are not historical facts but instead include predictions about future events based on our beliefs and information currently made available to us. Although we believe that these predictions are reasonable on the date hereof, future events are inherently uncertain and these forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty by nature because they relate to events and will depend on circumstances that will occur in the future relating to, inter alia, our ability to compete effectively, our ability to develop and market new service offerings, our ability to expand into new markets, the risks associated with listed subsidiaries of the Company, unforeseeable international tensions, regulatory or governmental scrutiny in certain countries, the impact of emergencies and other force majeure events. We undertake no obligations to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments except as required by applicable laws or listing rules. Any investment in any securities issued by the Company or its subsidiaries will also involve certain risks. There may be additional material risks that are currently not considered to be material or of which the Company and its advisors or representatives are unaware. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

About Tigermed

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading provider of innovative clinical research solutions across the full life cycle of biopharmaceutical and medical device products globally. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from clinical development to commercialization, we are committed to moving our customers and patients through their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 100 subsidiaries and 180 service locations, with over 10,000 employees across 50 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North & South America and Africa. We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables boundless possibilities for healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serve unmet patients' needs, and eventually saving lives.

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