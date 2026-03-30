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WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:16
0,518 Euro
-2,63 % -0,014
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KH GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5140,54815:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 15:12 Uhr
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KH Group Oyj: KH Group has signed financing agreements totalling EUR 33.5 million

KH Group Plc
Press release 30 March 2026 at 4:00 pm EEST

KH Group has signed financing agreements totalling EUR 33.5 million

KH Group has signed secured financing agreements totalling EUR 33.5 million, with a Finnish bank and Finnish insurance companies as the financing providers. The financing agreements consist of EUR 20.5 million term loans and EUR 13.0 million revolving credit facilities. The financing agreements have a term of two years and include a one-year extension option, subject to the financing providers' consent. The financing agreements include customary financial covenants. The new financing arrangement replaces the previous financing agreements of KH-Koneet and Nordic Rescue Group.

"Thanks to this arrangement, we have now refinanced the entire Group and also replaced some of our short-term financing. The financing arrangement secures a solid financial foundation for the long-term development of business operations and supports the company's growth," says Carl Haglund, CEO of KH Group.

KH GROUP PLC

Further information:
Carl Haglund, CEO, tel. 358 40 500 6898

Distribution:
Main media
www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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