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WKN: 886286 | ISIN: LR0008862868 | Ticker-Symbol: RC8
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 15:31
230,75 Euro
-3,29 % -7,85
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
233,40234,2015:35
233,40234,6015:35
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 15:18 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Royal Caribbean International: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S HERO OF THE SEAS INTRODUCES THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF FAMILY VACATION EXPERIENCES

Arriving August 2027 in Miami, the new Icon Class vacation levels up family time with more ways to splash, adventure, dine and more

MIAMI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the hero of family vacations: Royal Caribbean has revealed Hero of the Seas, the fourth Icon Class ship and bold evolution of family adventure arriving in Miami in August 2027. As part of the game-changing Icon Class that combines beach retreats, resort escapes and theme park thrills, Hero will raise the bar with more records and iconic ways for families to make lifelong memories. Hero's eight neighborhoods will be home to the most pools at sea, a record-breaking 28 dining venues and cooking classes for all ages, brand-new family raft slides, new accommodations for multigenerational families - including the three-story Ultimate Family Treehouse - and more. Vacations on Hero will soon open on Royal Caribbean's website, and Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book starting Wednesday, April 1, ahead of the official opening on Thursday, April 2.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hst6sl2PSRg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938417/Royal_Caribbean_Hero_of_the_Seas_Day_Aft_Aerial.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938418/Royal_Caribbean_Hero_of_the_Seas_Coconut_Cove_Pool.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943423/Royal_Caribbean_Hero_of_the_Seas_Ultimate_Family_Treehouse.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514377/RCI_Brand_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/royal-caribbeans-hero-of-the-seas-introduces-the-next-evolution-of-family-vacation-experiences-302728670.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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