Royal Caribbean International: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S HERO OF THE SEAS INTRODUCES THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF FAMILY VACATION EXPERIENCES

Arriving August 2027 in Miami, the new Icon Class vacation levels up family time with more ways to splash, adventure, dine and more

MIAMI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the hero of family vacations: Royal Caribbean has revealed Hero of the Seas, the fourth Icon Class ship and bold evolution of family adventure arriving in Miami in August 2027. As part of the game-changing Icon Class that combines beach retreats, resort escapes and theme park thrills, Hero will raise the bar with more records and iconic ways for families to make lifelong memories. Hero's eight neighborhoods will be home to the most pools at sea, a record-breaking 28 dining venues and cooking classes for all ages, brand-new family raft slides, new accommodations for multigenerational families - including the three-story Ultimate Family Treehouse - and more. Vacations on Hero will soon open on Royal Caribbean's website, and Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book starting Wednesday, April 1, ahead of the official opening on Thursday, April 2.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hst6sl2PSRg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938417/Royal_Caribbean_Hero_of_the_Seas_Day_Aft_Aerial.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938418/Royal_Caribbean_Hero_of_the_Seas_Coconut_Cove_Pool.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943423/Royal_Caribbean_Hero_of_the_Seas_Ultimate_Family_Treehouse.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514377/RCI_Brand_Logo.jpg

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