ZetrOZ Systems' sam Wearable Ultrasound Unit Helps Player Get to NCAA Basketball Tournament

Peyton McDaniel, guard for Sun Belt Conference women's basketball champion James Madison University, says the sam sustained acoustic medicine device helps her stay healthy, recover faster, and play at her peak throughout the long season.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / This season, sharpshooting guard Peyton McDaniel guided the James Madison University's women's basketball team to its first NCAA bid in three years. McDaniel relied on the sam wearable ultrasound device from ZetrOZ Systems to be at her best through the long, strenuous season, leading her to become the latest brand sam brand ambassador.

The JMU Dukes fell to a strong Kentucky squad in the first round, but the team achieved its goal of winning the Sun Belt Conference championship. McDaniel was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, averaging 25 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3 assists over the three games.

"We were on a mission to win a championship from the start and battled through some adversity to get there," McDaniel said. "The last two seasons we had ended in overtime championship losses, so winning this one with this group feels really special. We really came together as a group and have never been more connected. I am really proud of what we were able to overcome together and, in the end, reach our goal."

Staying healthy and performing at peak levels was essential to achieving that goal. "Recovery is extremely important to being successful throughout the long season," McDaniel said. "With the amount of practices, games, and travel during the season, taking care of my body is a huge part of being able to perform at my best. I spend a lot of time in the training room doing rehab, treatment, and recovery to make sure my body feels the best so I can perform at a high level."

The sam sustained acoustic medicine device is becoming a vital part of recovery and rehab for professional, college and even recreational athletes.

Sustained acoustic medicine works by applying continuous, long-duration ultrasound treatment directly to the site of an injury, penetrating deep into soft tissue, improving circulation, decreasing inflammation, and accelerating the healing process. The ZetrOZ Systems sam X1 and 2.0 devices are the only wearable ultrasound devices cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for daily home use.

McDaniel was introduced to sam by the team's athletic trainer, Kate Bruning. "I used the SAM device a lot while recovering from my knee surgery, and it became a big part of my recovery routine," McDaniel said.

Now, the sam device's portability and simplicity makes it easier for her to recover after practices and be at her best for games.

"The sam device has helped me elevate my recovery process throughout the season," McDaniel said. "With my busy schedule, being able to use the device anywhere has been a huge benefit. I can maximize my recovery time in class, on flights, long bus rides, or at home. My sam device is lightweight, easy to use, and easy to pack for when we go on the road. Most weeks, I use it the night before games to make sure I am feeling my best the next day."

As a sam brand ambassador, McDaniel sees the sam wearable ultrasound device as an important part of her everyday effort to stay healthy and ready to play.

"Understanding how your body responds to the demands of practices and games, and learning what recovery methods work best for you, is important," she said. "Recovery also doesn't always have to happen in the training room. Simple things like eating well, getting enough sleep, and, for me, using my sam device have helped me stay healthy and perform at my best throughout the season."

For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam wearable ultrasound device, visit www.zetroz.com or www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in sports medicine healing innovations, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology, with 46+ patents, and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. A cost-effective, non-invasive, drug-free modality used to treat soft tissue injuries and chronic pain.

Media Contact

Catherine Hoblin

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zetroz-systems-sam-wearable-ultrasound-unit-helps-player-get-to-ncaa-1152711