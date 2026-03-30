Antea Group UK To Host Inogen Alliance's 25th Anniversary Global Associate Meeting

LEEDS, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Antea Group UK is proud to announce that it will host the spring Inogen Alliance Associate Meeting in Bath, United Kingdom. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Inogen Alliance, a global network of environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) consultancy partners working together by choice toward common goals.

The Inogen Alliance convenes bi-annual associate meetings to facilitate knowledge exchange, deepen understanding of regional EHS and sustainability landscapes, and strengthen the relationships that underpin the consortium's global impact. Hosting this milestone event that brings together partners from across the globe is an exciting opportunity for the rapidly growing Antea Group UK team.

"As both a member of the Inogen Alliance Leadership Team and part of the Antea Group UK team, welcoming our colleagues from across the globe to the UK and serving as host for this 25th anniversary event is an honor. We look forward to inspiring discussions about the state of EHS&S around the world and how we can all play a role in collaboratively working toward a more resilient future for all." - Charlotte Buffoni, EHS Practice Director, Antea Group UK

Antea Group is one of the founding members of the Inogen Alliance, which has grown into a dynamic global network of like-minded organisations united by a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, safety, and sustainability. The 25th anniversary meeting will be a celebration of this remarkable journey, but it will also serve as an opportunity to strengthen the collaborative spirit that has sustained the Alliance for a quarter of a century, and a kickoff to charting the course for the next 25 years.

"We're incredibly proud to be a part of the Inogen Alliance. Our UK team is expanding quickly, and we all share a core belief in the critical importance of international collaboration. This event represents an opportunity to connect with fellow industry and practice experts to exchange ideas and knowledge that enables us to better serve our clients in the pursuit of a more sustainable future." - Alex Ferguson, CEO, Antea Group UK

As part of the event, clients will be invited to enjoy a walking tour of historic Bath and join an afternoon session with our global alliance of EHS&S experts, followed by drinks and canapes in the iconic Roman Baths. Leaders in the tech industry can also join the EHSxTech session, presented by Antea Group USA, a unique opportunity for industry professionals to explore opportunities to improve global environment, health, safety, and sustainability performance, talk through specific needs and issues, and discuss industry trends in a collaborative, non-competitive forum. Register to attend here.

Antea Group UK looks forward to welcoming Inogen Alliance associates and clients to the United Kingdom for this historic occasion.

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group?is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consultancy. By combining strategic thinking with technical?expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address?ESG business?challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique?objectives. Our consultants equip organisations to better understand threats, capture?opportunities?and find their position of strength. We?maintain?a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organisations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.?

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore?our Associates?or?Contact Us. Watch for more?News & Blog updates, listen to?our podcast?and follow us on?LinkedIn.

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SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-to-host-inogen-alliances-25th-anniversary-global-1152975