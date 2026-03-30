German and Swedish researchers have found that rapid temperature cycling degrades perovskite cell performance through thermally induced stress and phase transitions, while also identifying organic spacer molecules that can enhance structural stability. Deutschland *]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-WEB:bb0a478a-d0f4-42c0-bc11-78d638291540-159" data-testid="conversation-turn-320" data-scroll-anchor="true" data-turn="assistant"> Researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), together with partners ...

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