SOSV-backed Qnetic is aiming to raise $20 million in 2026. Over the next two years it will work with the National Lab of the Rockies and other partners on field testing and validating its technology across multiple use cases.From ESS News Following a lucrative 2025, New York-headquartered flywheel energy storage systems (FESS) startup Qnetic is fitting out a factory in Sacramento, California where it will begin low-volume manufacturing of its Q500 solid-state mechanical battery. The Q500 is Qnetic's alpha prototype product, its CEO Michael Pratt confirmed to ESS News. "The basic spec of Q500 ...

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