Workhorse Group, Inc.: Workhorse Announces 100 Vehicle Purchase Order from Purolator

DETROIT, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) ("Workhorse") a leading provider of all-electric trucks, shuttles and buses, announces a purchase order for 100 fully-electric step vans from Purolator, a leading Canadian integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. This new order will double the number of Workhorse electric step vans in Purolator's fleet, building upon its prior purchases from Motiv Electric Trucks, which merged with Workhorse in late 2025. Workhorse will deliver the step vans to Purolator throughout 2026.

"Purolator has a longstanding commitment to adopting new and innovative technologies to make their fleet more efficient and sustainable, and we are honored to continue to support them," said Scott Griffith, Chief Executive Officer at Workhorse. "This is Purolator's fourth order over a number of years and an important next step in our longstanding partnership."

Workhorse has developed, assembled, manufactured, delivered and supported more than 1,100 vehicles, electric step vans, box trucks and shuttles which have driven more than 20 million miles. Its commercial-scale manufacturing facility in Union City, Indiana, is capable of producing up to 5,000+ vehicles per year on a single operating shift. Workhorse sells its vehicles in part through a national dealer network, with post-sale support bolstered by regionally deployed Workhorse-trained technicians.

Today, 10 of the largest medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Workhorse vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, and other leading brands.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is redefining what a medium-duty truck should be. Workhorse builds software-first, electric trucks, shuttles and buses that are powerful, cost-efficient, reliable, safe, and comfortable-all with zero tailpipe emissions.

Our deep experience building electric vehicles at scale drives intentional innovations designed to help customers lower operating costs, improve performance of their fleets, enhance the driver experience, and maximize uptime without compromise. By electrifying their fleets, our customers can make a positive impact on our world while meeting their financial, sustainability and compliance goals.

More information is available at www.workhorse.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Workhorse

John Williams, Communications

+1-206-660-5503, john.williams@workhorse.com

ICR, Inc.,

workhorse@icrinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@workhorse.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, among other things, statements regarding the planned delivery of vehicles to Purolator, are forward-looking statements. Some of these statements may be identified by the use of the words "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "estimated", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "targets", "projects", "contemplates", "predicts", "potential", "continue", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Workhorse as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include our ability to raise capital to fund our operations; achieve the expected synergies and/or efficiencies from our operations and as a result of the Motiv/Workhorse merger; the effect of the announcement of the Motiv/Workhorse merger on the ability of the parties to operate their businesses and retain and hire key personnel and to maintain favorable business relationships; the possibility that the integration of the parties may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that operating costs and business disruptions may be greater than expected; the risk that the price of our securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors; changes in laws, regulations, technologies, the global supply chain, and macro-economic and social environments affecting our business; and our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq rules and otherwise maintain our listing of securities on Nasdaq.

Additional information on these and other factors that may cause actual results and Workhorse's performance to differ materially is included in Workhorse's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, Workhorse's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" therein, and Workhorse's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of Workhorse's filings with the SEC are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained by contacting Workhorse. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Workhorse undertakes no obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.