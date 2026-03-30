REalloys Inc.: REalloys (NASDAQ: ALOY) Appoints Former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Joe Kasper as Chair of Its Advisory Board

Joe Kasper, Former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Two-Term Department of Defense Veteran, Globally Renowned Supply Chain Expert, and Recent Pentagon Special Government Employee Focused on Critical Material Supply Chains, Named Chair of the REalloys Advisory Board

Kasper Joins General Jack Keane and Stephen duMont to Form an Unparalleled Defense and National Security Leadership Team Dedicated to Securing North America's Most Advanced Rare Earth Assets and Eliminating Chinese Dependency from U.S. Defense Supply Chains

EUCLID, Ohio, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY), a mine-to-magnet rare earth Company, today announced the appointment of Joe Kasper as Chair of its Advisory Board. Mr. Kasper most recently served as Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense as a Special Government Employee where he led efforts to address critical material supply chain vulnerabilities across U.S. defense and national security strategic imperatives.

Kasper's appointment unites three of the most consequential figures in American defense and national security at REalloys. Joe Kasper now joins REalloys Chairman, Stephen duMont, President and CEO of GM Defense, and General Jack Keane, a retired four-star General, former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. Their shared mission with REalloys is to secure America's heavy rare earth supply chain for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base with zero Chinese nexus - from feedstock and reagents - to equipment and IP.

The appointment reflects REalloys' strategy of triangulating national security expertise, defense industry leadership, and government relationships to identify and secure the world's highest-grade strategic rare earth assets and connect them to REalloys' advanced midstream and downstream platform. As China continues to weaponize its control over heavy rare earth metallization capabilities and restrict exports of dysprosium, terbium, and other defense-critical materials, REalloys is building what it believes is the only Western supply chain capable of delivering these materials without any China nexus or dependency whatsoever.

Mr. Kasper brings more than twenty years of senior federal service spanning the U.S. House of Representatives, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense. Appointed by President Donald J. Trump as Chief of Staff to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Mr. Kasper served as the principal advisor and operational leader of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Prior to that role, he served in multiple senior positions at the Department of Defense during the first Trump administration, directly supporting the Secretaries of Defense, Navy, and Air Force, and subsequently served at the Department of Homeland Security as Deputy Assistant Secretary for U.S. Senate Affairs and as Senior Advisor for Strategy, Policy, and Plans. Before his executive branch service, Mr. Kasper spent over a decade on Capitol Hill as a Chief of Staff with a central focus on national defense. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Kasper is a Principal at Ervin Graves Strategy Group and until recently served at the Pentagon as a Special Government Employee responsible for critical material supply chains.

As Chair of the Advisory Board, Mr. Kasper will work alongside General Keane and Chairman duMont to strengthen REalloys' relationships across the Department of Defense and the Defense Industrial Base, while coordinating with allied feedstock partners globally. Together, they bring deep national security expertise to help REalloys identify strategic assets, navigate government procurement, and secure a sovereign, China-free supply of the heavy rare earth metals critical to modern defense systems.

"The convergence of rare earth supply chain security and national defense readiness is one of the defining strategic challenges of our time, and REalloys is the only company I have worked with that is addressing it with the full seriousness this new world order demands," said Joe Kasper, Chair of the REalloys Advisory Board. "Having served at the center of U.S. defense policy - at the Pentagon, across the Department of Defense, and on Capitol Hill - I know firsthand how acutely the Defense Industrial Base needs a domestic, zero-China-nexus source of rare earths - particularly heavy rare earths like dysprosium and terbium. REalloys is building the exact platform that the U.S. defense industrial base is looking for. My role here is to help REalloys work directly with the right people in government and across the broader defense industrial enterprise to identify and secure the most strategic assets that can feed into REalloys' advanced midstream and downstream ecosystem to fortify supply security for the protected and strategic markets that underpin American national security."

"REalloys stands at the heart of an effort that is critical to freedom, prosperity, and security across the Western world, and Joe Kasper's appointment as Chair of our Advisory Board is a direct expression of the seriousness with which we approach that mission," said Stephen duMont, Chairman of REalloys. "We are driving a coordinated effort under Title 50 authorities to ensure that the supply chains underpinning allied defense modernization are sovereign, resilient, and entirely outside Chinese control. Joe's relationships at the Pentagon, and his unique role as a Special Government Employee supporting the Office of the Secretary of Defense on critical material supply chains, give REalloys an extraordinary platform that bridges government customers, defense procurement programs, and national security stakeholders who depend on what we are building. These folks know that Joe is a critical material supply chain visionary and expert. Together with General Keane, Joe brings the kind of defense network and institutional credibility that will accelerate our mission at exactly the right moment."

"The security of America's defense supply chains is not a commercial question - it is a national security imperative, and it demands people who understand both the urgency and the complexity of what is at stake," said General Jack Keane (Ret.), REalloys director, Four-Star General, Former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient- "Joe Kasper is exactly that person. I have watched Joe operate at the highest levels of the Department of Defense, and what sets him apart is his rare combination of deep institutional knowledge, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to American national security. He understands better than anyone in this country how dangerously dependent our Defense Industrial Base remains on Chinese controlled rare earth supply chains, and he has spent his career building the relationships and policy frameworks to fix it. Bringing Joe into REalloys as Chair of the Advisory Board is a defining move. With Joe, Stephen duMont, and the platform REalloys has built, we now have the leadership, the relationships, and the operational capability to deliver what the Pentagon, the Defense Industrial Base, and the American war-fighter actually need: a sovereign, zero-China-nexus supply of the heavy rare earth oxides and metals that make our most advanced defense systems possible."

"While others in this space rely on a single source for their rare earth feedstock, REalloys is executing a fundamentally different strategy - partnering with the highest-grade developers across allied nations to build a diversified supply network specifically designed to counteract Chinese dominance and manipulation," said Lipi Sternheim, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys. "Working closely with our partners in government and across the Defense Industrial Base, we are identifying the strategic assets that plug into our advanced midstream and downstream ecosystem to fortify supply security for protected and strategic markets. Joe Kasper, Stephen duMont, and General Keane together represent the most powerful national security advisory team in the rare earths sector. With zero Chinese involvement at any stage, we are building the supply chain that America's defense requires."

REalloys intends to announce further additions to its Advisory Board over the coming months.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. REalloys' upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REalloys is building a platform to scale North American heavy rare earth midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities - creating a coordinated system that processes and converts heavy rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys' downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced heavy rare earth metals, alloys, and magnet components for defense, clean-energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys' Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

REalloys Inc.

Angela Gorman

Communications, REalloys

angela@amwpr.com

www.realloys.com

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated contributions and strategic impact of Mr. Kasper's advisory role; the anticipated benefits of REalloys' advisory framework including the combined roles of Joe Kasper, General Jack Keane, and Stephen duMont; REalloys' anticipated commercial-scale heavy rare earth metal production in 2027; the anticipated engagement with the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Industrial Base, Congress, and government procurement programs; the strategy of identifying and securing strategic rare earth assets globally; the anticipated benefits of REalloys' upstream, midstream, and downstream supply chain strategy; and REalloys' broader strategic, operational, and financial plans. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the inability to realize the anticipated strategic or commercial benefits of advisory appointments; the inability to complete, commission, or operate REalloys' heavy rare earth metallization facility on expected timelines or at anticipated cost; challenges in scaling metallization and processing technologies to commercial production; feedstock availability or quality; changes in U.S. government policy, defense procurement requirements, or critical minerals strategy; changes in rare earth pricing or market conditions; competitive developments; capital availability; geopolitical developments and trade policies affecting critical minerals; compliance with ITAR, EAR, Title 50, and applicable defense procurement standards; qualification of materials for defense applications; and general macroeconomic or capital market conditions.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. REalloys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that could affect REalloys' business, financial condition, and results of operations, please refer to REalloys' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports available at www.sec.gov.

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