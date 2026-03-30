Silvaco Announces Strategic Partnership with APEC to Advance Silicon Carbide Power Device Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) ("Silvaco" or the "Company"), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable innovative semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and automation, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Advanced Power Electronics Corp. (APEC), a leading developer of silicon and silicon carbide power devices based in Taiwan.

APEC has significantly upgraded and expanded its technology and design flows with more of Silvaco's leading technology solutions. APEC has made a long-term commitment to deploying Victory Device 2D simulation tools along with Gateway and SmartSpice solutions. This expanded deployment will enable APEC to accelerate its development of advanced silicon carbide power devices while optimizing device performance and time-to-market.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Silvaco as we accelerate development of Silicon Carbide products," said Dr. CS Chang, President of APEC. "Silvaco's solutions are an integral part of our design flow, enabling us to explore complex device physics and optimize our SiC technologies. The combination of Victory Device, Gateway, and SmartSpice provides us with a comprehensive solution that bridges the gap between process development and circuit design, allowing us to deliver superior silicon carbide power solutions to our customers."

The partnership reflects APEC's strategic commitment to leveraging advanced simulation tools to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving power electronics market. With applications spanning automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and consumer electronics, APEC's silicon and silicon carbide devices require sophisticated modeling capabilities that Silvaco's industry-leading TCAD and EDA solutions provide.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with APEC," said Ian Chen, Chief Revenue Officer at Silvaco Group. "APEC's commitment to our solutions demonstrates the critical role that advanced TCAD and EDA solutions play in accelerating power device innovation. Their long-term commitment reinforces the clear value created by our solutions. We look forward to supporting APEC as they push the boundaries of silicon carbide power device technology."

Silvaco's Victory TCAD platform enables comprehensive process and device simulation for power semiconductors. Gateway provides seamless integration between TCAD and circuit simulation. SmartSpice delivers fast, accurate SPICE simulation for power device characterization and circuit design. Together, these solutions enable APEC to perform Design Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO) and accelerate the development of next-generation power devices with improved performance, reliability, and efficiency.

About APEC

Advanced Power Electronics Corp. (APEC) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon and silicon carbide power semiconductor devices. With expertise spanning device design, process technology, and manufacturing, APEC delivers innovative power solutions for automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and consumer electronics applications. For more information, visit www.a-power.com.tw.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of AI-enabled TCAD and EDA solutions, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco's solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Egypt, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Learn more at silvaco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership, future product capabilities, and market opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to product development, customer adoption, market conditions, and competitive factors. Silvaco disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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