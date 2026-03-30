Abbott expands access to Precision Oncology portfolio through integration with Flatiron's OncoEMR platform

Broadens access to Abbott's Precision Oncology tests across more than 1,600 community cancer care centers and 4,700 providers in Flatiron's North America network, helping accelerate informed treatment decisions

Allows oncologists to order tests and view results directly in the clinical workflow

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. and NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT), the global healthcare company, and Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company advancing point-of-care solutions in oncology, today announced the integration of Abbott's comprehensive Precision Oncology portfolio into OncoEMR®, Flatiron's cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform.

Through this integration, oncology providers can now digitally order Abbott tests - individually or in combination - and receive status updates and results directly within their existing OncoEMR clinical workflow. Available Abbott tests include the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score®, OncoExTra®, Oncodetect®, and Riskguard® tests, enabling clinicians to access the comprehensive portfolio through a single, unified experience. This approach supports more informed treatment decisions across multiple stages of cancer care while helping reduce administrative burden and keeping the focus on patient care.

The integration expands access to Abbott's Precision Oncology tests across Flatiron's national network of more than 1,600 community cancer care centers, where 4,700 providers deliver care and where most cancer care in the U.S. takes place.

"We're focused on making it easier for clinicians to access the right information at the right moment of care," said Quincy Weatherspoon, VP and GM of Point of Care Solutions, Flatiron Health. "By integrating Abbott's Precision Oncology portfolio directly into OncoEMR, we're reducing friction in the workflow and helping providers move faster - from test ordering to treatment decisions. This is what it looks like to bring more connected, data-driven care to the point of care."

"For community oncology practices, where most cancer care is delivered, this removes a key barrier to accessing our portfolio at the point of care, helping accelerate treatment decisions and enabling more informed, personalized patient care," said Brian Baranick, vice president, Precision Oncology, Abbott.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

SOURCE Abbott