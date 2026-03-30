CEO Connection: 2026 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market List Released

Recognizing women leaders shaping the future of mid-market companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / CEO Connection announced today the release of the 2026 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market, recognizing exceptional women executives leading companies with annual revenues between $100 million and $3 billion.

Launched in 2015, the Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market list highlights leaders whose work is shaping the direction of their organizations and the broader mid-market economy. The annual recognition honors women who demonstrate the ability to drive meaningful change, inspire innovation, and set high standards of leadership within their companies and communities.

The women recognized represent a wide range of industries-including technology, healthcare, finance, education, hospitality, and consumer services. Collectively, they lead organizations that employ thousands of people across the United States and contribute significantly to the strength and growth of the mid-market sector. Many of this year's honorees are leading organizations through periods of transformation-scaling technology-driven businesses, expanding global operations, strengthening community-focused institutions, and advancing innovation in industries critical to the U.S. economy.

Honorees are selected through an evaluation process that considers company performance, leadership influence, community engagement, and the broader impact of their work. Together, the 2026 class reflects the diverse ways women are shaping strategy, building organizations, and redefining leadership across the mid-market landscape.

The 2026 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market:

Caryn Cook, CEO, Genesys Health

Laura Desmond, CEO, Smartly

Kathleen Flanagan, President & CEO, Abt Global

Mohaimina Haque, CEO, Tony Roma's

Roberta Herman, CEO, Joslin Diabetes Center

Colleen Keating, CEO, Planet Fitness

Aimée Lapic, CEO, Hanna Andersson

Cheryl McKissack Daniel, CEO, McKissack & McKissack

Erin Mendez, CEO & President, Patelco Credit Union

Geetha Murali, CEO, Room to Read

Taryn Owen, President & CEO, TrueBlue

Becky Patel, CEO, Amwins Connect

Amanda Pitts, CEO, Recovery Centers of America at Westminster

Kim Reed, President & CEO, ITG Brands

Margaret Rogers, CEO, Pariveda Solutions

Donata Russell Ross, CEO, Concessions International

Jillyan Shelton McKinney, CEO, Florida Specialty Network, AdventHealth

Letta Simon, CEO, Right At School

Janti Soeripto, CEO & President, Save the Children USA

Priya Taneja, CEO, DHR Global

Dena Tripp, Owner & Co-Founder, Nothing Bundt Cakes

Susan Winslow, CEO, Macmillan Learning

Jean Yang, President & CEO, Vinfen

Stephanie Ye, Global CEO, Comrise

Tatyana Zlotsky, CEO, A Place for Mom

Beyond their executive achievements, many of the women recognized this year are also deeply engaged in philanthropy, mentorship, and community leadership-extending their influence well beyond their organizations.

"Each year, we are inspired by the remarkable leadership demonstrated by these women," said Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "They are driving growth within their companies while also helping shape the future of the mid-market through innovation, resilience, and a commitment to their communities."

To view the full list and read the biographies of the 2026 honorees, visit:

https://www.ceoconnection.com/influential-women/

ABOUT CEO CONNECTION

CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. The organization provides members with curated connections, resources, and opportunities designed to help them navigate the unique challenges of leading mid-market businesses. With a community of more than 17,000 CEOs, CEO Connection serves as a proactive peer network that connects leaders with the people, insights, and solutions that matter most.

For more information, visit:

https://www.ceoconnection.com/

Media Contact:

Neil Foote

Ascendant Group Branding

neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com

214.448.3765

SOURCE: CEO Connection

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/2026-most-influential-women-of-the-mid-market-list-released-1152981