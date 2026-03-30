77,000 Consultations in 60 Days: Holistic Health Launches the First AI Platform for Functional Medicine

One founder. A $222 billion industry that told millions of patients "it's just stress." A platform that finally gives them real answers - for free, in three minutes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Before today's public launch, before a single press release, over 77,000 people found Holistic Health and completed a consultation. That is roughly 1,280 per day. A typical functional medicine clinic sees 8 to 12 patients a day.

The demand is not surprising when you look at what patients have been dealing with. The average journey to a root-cause diagnosis takes 4.5 years and costs $12,000. Ninety-three percent of women have been told some version of "it's just stress," "your labs look fine," or "try losing some weight." Functional medicine promises a different approach - but at $250 to $750 for an initial consultation, with wait times stretching weeks, it has remained a luxury. According to the 2025 West Health-Gallup Healthcare Affordability Index, 91 million Americans say they cannot access quality care at all.

Holistic Health is the first AI platform built to close that gap. Today it launches publicly. It is free, it requires no signup, and it delivers a personalized root-cause health analysis in under three minutes. One founder built the entire thing.

The Platform

Holistic Health is a two-sided AI platform - one product for consumers, one for practitioners, both free.

Blueprint is the consumer product. A user shares their symptoms through an AI-guided conversation and receives a Wellness Blueprint: a personalized report covering root-cause analysis, nutrition guidance, supplement protocols with dosages, drug-interaction alerts, lab recommendations, and a clinical SOAP note they can hand directly to their provider. Every report draws on more than 100,000 peer-reviewed studies. No signup. No email. No cost. Under three minutes.

Ask is the practitioner product. Conventional medicine has had point-of-care AI for years. Functional and integrative medicine has had nothing - no clinical search tool, no evidence engine, no AI built for how these practitioners actually work. Ask is the first. Over 15,000 verified naturopathic doctors and integrative health professionals across North America are already in the platform's directory.

The Dataset No One Else Has

Every consultation generates structured, clinical-grade data: symptoms, health history, root-cause mappings, protocols, interactions. In functional medicine, this data has always been trapped inside individual practices - handwritten notes, siloed software, no interoperability. In 60 days, Holistic Health has built the largest structured functional medicine dataset in existence. It compounds with every user. It powers increasingly precise recommendations. And it cannot be replicated without the platform's distribution.

A Bridge, Not a Dead End

A March 2026 KFF poll found that 42 percent of adults who use AI for health advice never follow up with a doctor. Most health AI stops at the answer. Holistic Health starts there. Every consultation ends with a direct path to book a verified, licensed practitioner. The AI generates the insight. The practitioner delivers the care. Revenue comes from practitioner matchmaking and advertising. Users never pay. Data is never sold.

"We are building the operating system for the other half of healthcare. Conventional medicine has clinical AI. Functional medicine has nothing. That's not a technology problem - it's an access problem. We built Holistic Health so that a mom Googling her symptoms at midnight gets the same quality of root-cause analysis as someone who can afford a $500 naturopath appointment."

- Nick Lebesis, Founder & CEO

By the Numbers

Consultations (first 60 days) 77,000+ Daily run rate 1,280/day Practitioner directory 15,000+ verified Clinical knowledge base 100,000+ studies Time to Wellness Blueprint < 3 minutes Cost to users Free Total addressable market $222B - $1.2T by 2034

Try it now: holistic.health

No signup. No email. No cost. Results in under three minutes.

About Holistic Health

Holistic Health is the first AI platform for functional medicine. Blueprint gives consumers free, personalized root-cause health analysis in under three minutes. Ask gives licensed practitioners free, evidence-based clinical intelligence. The platform connects patients with North America's largest verified directory of naturopathic doctors and integrative health professionals. Users never pay. Data is never sold.

About the Founder

Nick Lebesis is a serial entrepreneur, patent holder, and recognized voice in startups and AI. He built Holistic Health as a solo founder - product, platform, and 77,000 consultations - out of frustration with the inaccessibility of functional medicine.

Media Contact

Nick Lebesis, Founder & CEO

nick@holistic.health | 905-616-0000 | holistic.health/press

SOURCE: Holistic Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/77-000-consultations-in-60-days-holistic-health-launches-the-firs-1151300