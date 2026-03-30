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ACCESS Newswire
30.03.2026 15:50 Uhr
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Remergify, Inc.: Ready Set Fund Grow Announces "Hub-and-Spoke" Infrastructure Model to Close the Digital Divide in South Miami-Dade

HOMESTEAD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Alfred Farrington II, Managing Director of Farrington Capital Group, and Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify, today announced a transformative "OZ 2.0" infrastructure strategy for South Miami-Dade: the Ready Set Fund Grow (RSFG) Innovation Grid. This "Hub-and-Spoke" model shifts the Opportunity Zone narrative from a passive compliance exercise into a high-velocity capital strategy that anchors institutional technology directly into local neighborhoods.

The Infrastructure Hub: The 1,600-Amp "Power Moat"

The grid is anchored by a Tier-1 High-Performance Computing (HPC) Hub located in South Miami Dade. RSFG is investing over $1,000,000 to install a proprietary 1,600-amp "Power Moat". This critical power upgrade de-risks the district for the AI economy.

The 1:5 Community Multiplier: RSFG Shop Franchises

To ensure technical gains translate into community performance, RSFG is deploying five (5) RSFG Community Shops for every one central Data Center Hub. These "Spoke" locations are localized franchises designed to empower residents through:

Direct Resource Access: Turnkey centers equipped with high-speed computers, professional-grade copy machines, and desks for local entrepreneurs.

Democratic AI Connectivity: Each shop is linked via a private Metro Ethernet network directly to the central Hub. This architecture ensures that a student or startup in a neighborhood shop has the same enterprise-grade computing power as a Tier-1 data center.

Localized Ownership: The shops operate as Qualified Opportunity Zone Businesses (QOZBs), providing a path for District 9 residents to own and operate high-tech service franchises in their own backyards.

Turning Policy into Performance

"We are moving beyond the 'Zombie Zones' of the past," said Alfred Farrington II. "By leading with a project-ready infrastructure anchor and a 1:5 community multiplier, we are contributing a permanent engine for economic mobility to District 9. We aren't just mapping opportunities; we are building them".

The RSFG Innovation Grid aligns with the "OZ 2.0" Playbook, prioritizing coordination with local leadership and utility providers to accelerate the cycle time of institutional deployment.

About Ready Set Fund Grow (RSFG):

RSFG is a technology-driven Qualified Opportunity Fund focused on building the "Power Moat" for the next generation of AI and EV infrastructure. Through its proprietary Hub-and-Spoke model and tokenized investment structure, RSFG democratizes access to institutional-grade alternative assets.

Contact Information:
Stuart Fine
CEO - Remergify and ReadySetGrowFund
stuart@readysetgrowfund.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ready-set-fund-grow-rsfg-announces-%22hub-and-spoke%22-infrastructure-model-to-clo-1152979

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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