Malvern, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Layer 8 Security, a cybersecurity consulting firm serving regulated industries, today announced its sponsorship of the 2026 Centri Capital Conference, taking place on April 14, 2026 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Alongside the sponsorship, the company is introducing TotalForce 360, a comprehensive security program designed for mid-market enterprises in healthcare, financial services, and life sciences.

The Centri Capital Conference is an invite-only event at the Nasdaq MarketSite that brings together more than 500 executives, investors, and advisors from high-growth sectors including healthcare, life sciences, fintech, AI, and technology.

For mid-market enterprises in regulated industries, small security teams are expected to manage the same scope of responsibilities that large organizations do with entire departments. These teams are overwhelmed and stretched thin. They're jumping between too many tools and too many dashboards, trying to make sense of alerts they don't have time to investigate. Critical functions like governance, risk management, threat hunting, and offensive testing get pushed to the back burner while the team spends every day reacting to the latest fire. Security platforms that cost six and seven figures sit underutilized because nobody has the time or expertise to configure them properly. Compliance gaps widen with every deferred project. And when leadership asks whether the security investment is reducing risk, the honest answer is often, "I think so, but I can't prove it." TotalForce 360 solves this by augmenting teams with Layer 8 Security's specialists, delivering dedicated expertise across five core security functions at the right place and right time, without requiring additional hires.

"Mid-market companies can get the budget to buy security platforms and tools, but building a full security team in-house isn't always an option. TotalForce 360 gives these organizations the ability to develop a holistic security program without having to hire. We augment our client's teams with specialized expertise to create real risk reduction," said Jeffrey Lipson, CEO and founder of Layer 8 Security.

About TotalForce 360

TotalForce 360 embeds Layer 8 Security as an extension of a client's existing team, delivering a unified security program across five integrated functions:

Program Management: planning, resourcing, KPIs, and executive reporting

planning, resourcing, KPIs, and executive reporting Governance: policies, procedures, framework alignment, and steering committee facilitation

policies, procedures, framework alignment, and steering committee facilitation Continuous Threat and Risk Management: risk prioritization, threat intelligence, and attack surface management

risk prioritization, threat intelligence, and attack surface management Security Operations: dashboard creation, workflow automation, threat hunting, and incident response

dashboard creation, workflow automation, threat hunting, and incident response Offensive Security: penetration testing, purple team exercises, and red team engagements

The program is designed for companies in the mid-market that typically operate with a small security staff. TotalForce 360 spans people, process, and technology, augmenting existing teams with specialized expertise across all five functions without requiring additional hires.

About the Centri Capital Conference

The Centri Capital Conference returns for its second year at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on April 14, 2026. The event features more than 50 participating companies, 150 company meetings, six industry panels, and 50 sponsors. For more information, visit centriconsulting.com/capital-conference.

About Layer 8 Security

Layer 8 Security is a cybersecurity consulting firm headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in turning security investments into real risk reduction for regulated enterprises, force-multiplying client security teams without adding headcount. Layer 8 delivers managed security programs, governance and compliance support, threat and risk management, security operations, and offensive security services. For more information, visit www.layer8security.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290440

Source: Centri