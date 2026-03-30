Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Frameish, an innovative content transformation platform, today announced the launch of its AI-powered tool that converts static photos into engaging video content in under 60 seconds. The platform addresses a critical challenge facing modern marketers: the dramatic decline in photo post visibility as social media platforms increasingly prioritize video content.

According to Wyzowl's 2026 State of Video Marketing Report , 91% of businesses now use video as a marketing tool, up from 86% in 2023. Meanwhile, Hootsuite's Digital 2024 Report reveals that video posts generate 1200% more shares than text and image content combined on social platforms.

"The social media landscape has fundamentally shifted, and brands that rely on photo content are struggling to maintain visibility," said Proctor Trivette of Frameish. "We built Frameish to solve this problem without requiring users to learn complex editing software, invest in expensive equipment, or hire production teams."

The platform's simple three-step process allows users to upload any photo, describe the desired motion effect, and generate a scroll-stopping video in seconds. Users can transform product shots, behind-the-scenes images, customer testimonials, infographics, and any existing visual content into algorithm-friendly video posts.

Key features of Frameish include:

60-second transformation time from photo upload to finished video

No technical skills required - intuitive interface accessible to all users

AI-powered motion effects including glow effects, particle animations, zoom sequences, and text reveals

Unlimited creative possibilities for any industry or content type

Instant download and publishing capabilities across all social platforms

According to HubSpot's 2024 Marketing Statistics, 88% of marketers say video marketing provides them with a positive ROI, yet 23% cite lack of time and 16% cite lack of knowledge as barriers to creating video content.

"Every photo in a user's camera roll is a potential video asset," added Trivette. "Frameish turns existing content archives into powerful marketing tools without the traditional barriers of time, cost, or complexity."

The platform is designed for small businesses, content creators, social media managers, and marketing professionals who understand the importance of video content but lack the resources for traditional video production.

Frameish is available now at https://frameish.com with a 100% money-back guarantee for users who don't see improved engagement within 30 days.

About Frameish

Frameish is a Richmond, VA-based content transformation platform that helps businesses and creators convert static photos into engaging video content in under 60 seconds. The company's mission is to democratize video content creation by eliminating traditional barriers of cost, complexity, and time. For more information, visit https://frameish.com.

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Source: Jeremy McGilvrey