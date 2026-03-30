Kolter Homes: Clubhouse Groundbreaking Marks Major Milestone at Cresswind at Hammock Oaks

Kolter Homes Celebrates the Start of Club Cresswind Construction in Lady Lake, FL

LADY LAKE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Kolter Homes, a premier home builder, recently celebrated the official groundbreaking and ribbon cutting for the future Club Cresswind clubhouse at Cresswind at Hammock Oaks, a resort-style community in Lady Lake. The milestone event brought together prospective homebuyers, current homeowners, local realtors, and community leaders to mark the next phase of growth for this sought-after 55+ neighborhood.

The new clubhouse, Club Cresswind, will serve as the social and recreational centerpiece of the community, designed to support an active lifestyle focused on wellness, connection, and everyday enjoyment.

A New Standard for Active Living in Central Florida

Cresswind at Hammock Oaks is quickly gaining attention among buyers searching for new communities near The Villages. As a private, gated, boutique community, it offers a more intimate and tranquil alternative while still delivering the vibrant lifestyle today's homebuyers are seeking.

The addition of Club Cresswind further elevates the lifestyle offering, creating a central hub where residents can gather, stay active, and build meaningful connections.

"Breaking ground on Club Cresswind is an exciting milestone for our homeowners and future residents," said Emily Vaughn, Community Director at Kolter Homes. "This clubhouse represents the heart of the community, where friendships are formed, wellness is prioritized, and residents can fully embrace the Cresswind lifestyle."

Club Cresswind Amenities Designed for Everyday Enjoyment

The upcoming Club Cresswind at Hammock Oaks will feature thoughtfully curated amenities designed to support fitness, social engagement, and lifelong hobbies. Planned amenities include:

Resort-style pool with sundeck and social spaces

Fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment

Yoga and aerobics studio

Resident lounge and social gathering areas

Arts and crafts spaces for creative pursuits

Pickleball courts, one of the fastest-growing sports among active adults

Event lawn and outdoor gathering areas

These amenities align with what today's buyers are looking for in active lifestyle communities with pickleball and fitness centers in Florida and resort-style communities near Orlando and The Villages.

Personalization Meets Move-In Ready Convenience

In addition to its lifestyle offerings, Cresswind at Hammock Oaks stands out for its flexible homebuying opportunities. Homebuyers can choose to build and personalize their dream home with a wide range of structural options and design selections, or take advantage of available move-in ready homes in Lady Lake, FL for a quicker transition.

Buyers searching for new construction homes in Central Florida with customizable floorplans will find a variety of options tailored to their lifestyle, whether prioritizing open-concept living, outdoor spaces, or dedicated hobby areas.

Growing Demand in Lady Lake

Located near The Villages and within easy reach of Orlando, Lady Lake continues to see strong demand from buyers seeking low-maintenance communities in Central Florida that offer both convenience and a vibrant lifestyle.

As a 55+ community, Cresswind at Hammock Oaks is designed for homebuyers looking to enjoy a more connected, maintenance-friendly way of living without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

With the clubhouse now officially under construction, the community is poised to become one of the area's most desirable destinations for active living.

Prospective homebuyers and realtors are encouraged to visit the community to learn more about available homes, personalization options, and upcoming amenities.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Jaime Godwin

Director of Marketing Communications

jgodwin@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/clubhouse-groundbreaking-marks-major-milestone-at-cresswind-at-hammock-oaks-1149801