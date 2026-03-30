Epomaker Inc.: Slim, Solid, and Refined: Introducing the Epomaker Luma100

Epomaker unveils the Luma100, a compact full-layout low-profile keyboard crafted with a durable anodized aluminum case and designed to deliver both efficiency and premium typing comfort.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / In today's workspace, users increasingly seek keyboards that combine practical layouts with satisfying tactile performance. The newly introduced Luma100 addresses that demand with refined metal craftsmanship, offering a refreshed typing experience in both professional and creative environments.

Precision Craftsmanship, Exceptional Structure

The Luma100 features an anodized aluminum alloy case, offering a smooth, refined texture while presenting a uniform metallic sheen that enhances its visual appeal. A solid aluminum base further stabilizes the keyboard by minimizing vibration and unwanted movement during typing. The result is a consistently controlled keystroke with reassuring stability. By blending robust construction with understated aesthetics, the Luma100 stands out as a desk companion that balances practicality with elegant design.

Innovative Design with Cushioned Comfort

To elevate the typing experience of a low-profile keyboard, the Luma100 incorporates a customized Gasket Mount structure specifically engineered for its slim case. Precision gaskets are positioned between the plate and the case, creating a cushioned typing response that feels both soft and elastic. This design absorbs vibrations effectively, reducing fatigue during extended typing sessions. At the same time, it enhances the overall acoustic performance, making keystrokes quieter and more refined. The keyboard also comes with a dedicated carrying bag, providing convenient storage and reliable protection when transporting or storing it.

Double-Shot Keycaps for Refined Typing

The keyboard is equipped with ABS double-shot keycaps, offering a lightweight yet smooth tactile feel that complements the premium metal housing. Unlike surface printing, the legends are molded directly into the keycaps during the double-shot process, ensuring exceptional durability and resistance to wear. With its north-facing light and transparent characters, the keycaps also allow the RGB backlighting to shine through clearly, creating vibrant and visually appealing lighting effects. To accommodate diverse user preferences, the Luma100 includes additional Mac-compatible keycaps, allowing seamless switching between operating systems.

Fast Response, Ergonomic Comfort

Powered by Epomaker Low-Profile Mint switches, this keyboard is engineered for users who value both speed and comfort. The shortened actuation distance enables quicker response times, making it ideal for fast-paced typing tasks. Its ergonomic low-profile design naturally positions the wrists at a comfortable angle, helping reduce strain during long hours of work. Adjustable rear kickstands are also included, allowing users to fine-tune the keyboard's height according to their preferred typing posture.

Fully Customizable, Seamlessly Connected

On the software side, the Luma100 supports VIA, enabling users to fully customize the compact 100-key layout. Macros can be created, keys can be remapped, and workflows can be tailored to suit individual productivity needs. Connectivity is equally flexible. The keyboard supports wired USB-C, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless modes, ensuring low latency and reliable performance. Whether used in a traditional wired setup or a modern wireless workspace, the Luma100 adapts effortlessly to different environments.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Luma100 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $101.15 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

Epomaker Luma100 Press Release 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/slim-solid-and-refined-introducing-the-epomaker-luma100-1151121