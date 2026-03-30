PFAS Waste Management Market worth $2.98 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

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PFAS Waste Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 2.21 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.98 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 6.2%

PFAS Waste Management Market Trends & Insights:

The global PFAS waste management market is growing due to stringent environmental regulations, rising public awareness, technological advancements, and government grants for PFAS research and remediation. North America is leading the PFAS waste management market, followed by Europe with strict REACH norms. Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to continuous industrial expansion, growing public awareness, and stringent environmental regulations.

North America accounted for a 42% share of the global PFAS waste management market in 2025.

By treatment technology, the destruction systems segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2031.

By end-use industry, the municipal segment accounted for a 70% share of the overall market in 2025.

By service type, the on-site segment is expected to dominate the market.

Companies such as Veolia (France), AECOM (US), and Clean Earth (US) are identified as some of the star players in the PFAS waste management market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Companies such as Enviropacific Services Limited, Claros Technologies, and Aclarity, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growth of the PFAS waste management market is being propelled by a combination of technological, demographic, and regional factors. Stringent environmental regulations, growing public awareness about health risks associated with PFAS pollution, the need for proper management of treatment residuals generated during PFAS treatment, and strong government support are driving consistent demand for PFAS waste management.

Destruction technology is estimated to have the highest market share in the PFAS waste management market during the forecast period.

The global water and wastewater treatment market depends on various destruction technologies, such as thermal destruction, electrochemical oxidation, and supercritical water oxidation. These technologies effectively remove organic contaminants, micropollutants, and emerging contaminants such as PFAS. DE-Fluoro technology developed by AECOM is an environmentally friendly technology that destroys PFAS in liquids. Ball milling technology developed by WSP destroys PFAS in impacted soils.

The industrial segment is the fastest-growing end-use industry in the PFAS waste management market during the forecast period.

The industrial end-use segment represents a major demand driver for water and wastewater treatment technologies, which include destruction and recycling & recovery solutions. The chemical, oil & gas, mining & metals, power generation, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries produce complex wastewater streams that contain organic pollutants, heavy metals, and emerging contaminants such as PFAS. The growing need for environmentally friendly practices, together with stricter discharge limits, forces industrial facilities to implement dependable treatment solutions that meet regulatory standards.

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North America is estimated to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

The North American industrial end-use segment serves as a primary market for PFAS waste management. The chemicals, oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, power generation, and pharmaceuticals drive the market demand in the region. The federal and state environmental regulations implement advanced treatment technologies that include activated carbon, ion exchange, and advanced adsorbents. The ongoing emphasis on water reuse, environmental social governance commitments, and the cleanup of historic polluted areas will generate continuous demand across North America.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Veolia (France), AECOM (US), WSP (Canada), Clean Earth (US), Xylem (US), Jacobs (US), TRC Companies, Inc. (US), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Cyclopure (US), John Wood Group PLC (UK), Ion Exchange (India), and Ecolab Inc. (US), among others.

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