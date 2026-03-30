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WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 16:42
0,613 Euro
-5,55 % -0,036
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6070,61818:44
0,6060,61718:22
Dow Jones News
30.03.2026 16:21 Uhr
270 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards

DJ Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
('PDMRs') 
30-March-2026 / 14:49 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 March 2026 

Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') 

2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by 
 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over 
its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 30 March 2026 to the PDMRs set 
out below. 

PSP awards 
 
PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options which become exercisable following the end of a three year 
performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. 

Name       No. of shares subject to PSP   Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following 
         Award              notification 
 
 
Paul Weir    1,423,532            4,551,401 
 
Luke Clements  656,521             2,042,924 
 
Mike Adams    665,543             2,140,496

DBP award

In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2025 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. 

Name     No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held 
       Share Award                following notification 
 
 
Paul Weir   242,100                  4,551,401 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
  a)     Name                       Paul Weir 
 
2       Reason for Notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
 
 
                                Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                
a)        
                              
       Identification code 
                              JE00B55Q3P39 
 
                                Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                            1,423,532 

       Aggregated information 
                                  
       -Aggregated volume 
d) 
 
                              1,423,532 
       -Price 
 
 
                                Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction             30 March 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
  a)     Name                       Paul Weir 
 
2       Reason for Notification 
 
a)      Position/status                  CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
 
b)      LEI                        549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
 
 
                                Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                
a)        
                              
       Identification code 
                              JE00B55Q3P39 
 
                                Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred 
                                Bonus Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                            242,100 shares 

       Aggregated information 
                                  
       -Aggregated volume 
d) 
 
                              242,100 
       -Price 
 
 
                                Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction              30 March 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
  a)     Name                       Luke Clements  
 
2       Reason for Notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
 
 
                                Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                
a)        
                              
       Identification code 
                              JE00B55Q3P39 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
 
 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                            656,521 shares 

       Aggregated information 
                                  
       -Aggregated volume 
d) 
 
                              656,521 
       -Price 
 
 
                                Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction             30 March 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
  a)     Name                       Mike Adams 
 
2       Reason for Notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 Technical Director 
 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
 
 
                                Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                
a)        
                              
       Identification code 
                              JE00B55Q3P39 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
 
 
                                Nil cost 
 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s)             665,543 shares 

       Aggregated information 
                                  
       -Aggregated volume 
d) 
 
                              665,543 
       -Price 
 
 
                                Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction             30 March 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
            +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements, CFO 

Vigo Consulting 
            +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 422576 
EQS News ID:  2300522 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2300522&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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