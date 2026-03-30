DJ Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 30-March-2026 / 14:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 March 2026 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 30 March 2026 to the PDMRs set out below. PSP awards PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Name No. of shares subject to PSP Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following Award notification Paul Weir 1,423,532 4,551,401 Luke Clements 656,521 2,042,924 Mike Adams 665,543 2,140,496

DBP award

In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2025 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

Name No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Total number of shares over which options/awards are held Share Award following notification Paul Weir 242,100 4,551,401 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan b) Nature of the transaction Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 1,423,532 Aggregated information -Aggregated volume d) 1,423,532 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan b) Nature of the transaction Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 242,100 shares Aggregated information -Aggregated volume d) 242,100 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 656,521 shares Aggregated information -Aggregated volume d) 656,521 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mike Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 665,543 shares Aggregated information -Aggregated volume d) 665,543 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements, CFO Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 422576 EQS News ID: 2300522 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2300522&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)